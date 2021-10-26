Boaz city leaders gave the go-ahead Monday to demolish three dilapidated and unsafe homes within the city. An additional three or four structures and homes are under consideration for demolition.
City Building Inspector Nick Borden said the homes at 13 Coosa Road and 1019 Mount Vernon Road were severely damaged by fire. A home at 551 Denson Ave. has been abandoned and has deteriorated over the years until it is now unsafe.
“We are looking to clean up the city of Boaz,” Borden said. “These are just the first of many homes and structures we are looking at.”
City Attorney Christie Knowles said the costs to demolish the structures will be charged against the land as a municipal lien. Borden said the cost will be based on the work required to demolish each structure and will be unique to each property.
Contractors now have 180 to complete the work, Borden said.
Knowles said none of the three property owners have come forward seeking to work with city leaders and none have replied to legal correspondence sent to them up to this point.
Public hearings were held at Monday’s city council meeting, but no one showed up to argue for or against the demolitions.
A similar hearing will be held Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss the demolition costs for a home at 16 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road.
Borden welcomed any Boaz citizen with concerns over the safety of a structure to call city hall at 256-593-0241 to make a report.
Also during Monday’s council meeting, members:
• Approved $235,395 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public inspection.
• Learned 88 donations were made during a two-day blood drive in Albertville and Boaz last week. Life South Regional Manager Derek Daugherty said the donations “were a massive success and go a long way with providing our hospitals their much-needed blood products.”
• Were reminded the annual Monster Mash at the Mill will be Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free and family friendly, featuring candy, games, costume contests, prizes and more. The event will be held at the Old Mill Park.
