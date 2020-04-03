Nearly three weeks after Alabama’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday evening that a statewide stay-at-home order would go into effect Saturday, April 4, at 5 p.m.
She, along with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Attorney General Steve Marshall, talked about the reason for the order during a press conference and explained how it would affect Alabamians.
Ivey said the reason for her waiting to make the order was to keep all options on the table in an effort to help the economy.
"I’ve also tried to find the right balance, something that was measured, while not overreacting, that would look out for people’s health while keeping government from choking the life out of business and commerce," she said
But the continued rise in cases ultimately led to her decision to have Alabama shelter in place.
“Alabama is seeing an increasing number of positives, positive tests, every day,” Ivey said. "Over 160 new positives yesterday, and likely a greater number today. At least 34 people have died, including some as young as 33 years of age.”
Alabama had previously been under statewide emergency health orders that closed public schools for the rest of the school year, closed all non-essential businesses and prohibited public gatherings of 10 or more.
The new mandate now overrides previous orders. It states that every person is required to stay at home except for “essential activities” through April 30. Those activities are listed within the order under four categories — to obtain necessary supplies, to obtain or provide necessary services, to attend religious services, to take care of others, to work, to engage in outdoor activity, to seek shelter, to travel as required by law and to see family members.
The order defines “essential business and operations” and “essential retailers.” Essential retailers will be subject to emergency maximum occupancy limits of no more than 50% of the normal occupancy allowed by the fire marshal, also effective Saturday at 5 p.m. The order, including the list of essential activities and businesses, can be viewed in its entirety here.
"The essential businesses list is not meant to be a list of loopholes," Harris explained. "It’s meant to provide for those things that are truly essential."
Since the state began issuing health orders, guidelines for churches and religious services had been largely excluded, but Friday’s mandate set clear limitations. Services must have 10 people or fewer, or it must be a drive-in service. Individuals participating in a drive-in service must stay in their vehicles during the service and not come within six feet of any person in another vehicle. Further, all passengers in a vehicle are required to live under the same roof.
Many have been curious to know how such an order could be enforced, but Ivey and Marshall made it clear — the order is law.
“You need to understand, we are past urging people to stay at home,” Ivey said. “It is now the law.”
Marshall said the order carried the full weight of the law; a violation would be treated as a Class C misdemeanor, which means violators could face fines of up to $500 and up to three months of jail time.
Marshall was hopeful all businesses and individuals would comply.
"It is not a time for citizens to brazenly ignore what is being asked of them," he said.
Another factor in Ivey’s decision to issue the stay-at-home order was due to a surge in hospitalization that is expected in two to three weeks.
“Folks, April stands to be very tough, and potentially very deadly,” Ivey said. "Fellow Alabamians, I plead with you. I urge you in the strongest way possible: we’ve got to take this order serious. Otherwise, it is a fact people will die."
