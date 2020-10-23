Wendell O’Neal
Kilpatrick
Guntersville
Wendell O’Neal Kilpatrick, 82, of Hideaway Drive, Guntersville, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside service will be Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery with Dr. Aaron Johnson and Rev. John Jenkins officiating. McRae Funeral Home will direct.
The family requests and appreciates the observance of social distancing and asks to please save hugs and handshakes for happier times.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hayes Kilpatrick, of Guntersville; daughter and son-in-law, Traci Kilpatrick Ray and Casey, four grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Beck, of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church Boaz.
Gladys T. Thomas
Albertville
Gladys T. Thomas, 80, of Albertville, died Oct. 20, 2020, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 24, 2020, at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brock McCullars officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Alder Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include a sister, Betty McCullars; a brother, Bobby Todd; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Charles Louis White
Boaz
Charles Louis White, 105, of Boaz, died Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Aaron Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
John Garner
Albertville
John Garner, 80, of Albertville, died Oct. 20, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services were Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rodney Jackson officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Garner; sons, John Reed Garner (Missy) and Ralph Martin Garner; brother, Steve Garner (Beth); and two grandchildren.
William Daniel
“Danny” Brys
Albertville
William Daniel “Danny” Brys, of Albertville, died Oct. 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the Adams Brown Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 with Ronny Murdock officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Brys; son, Anthony Brys (Julia); sister, Tanya Brys; and his three brothers Howard, Victor and Chris Brys.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Jane Brys, and his brother, Billy Bryce.
