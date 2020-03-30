Many have felt the negative economic impact brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, but relief is on the way.
Friday, March 27, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law — a stimulus relief package — that will provide a historic $2 trillion in financial aid nationwide.
The measure contains the following provisions, among others, that will impact Alabama:
• $150 billion for state and local governments
• $45 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund
• $1.5 billion for state and local preparedness grants
• $3.5 billion for Child Care Development Block grants
• $250 million for hospital preparedness
• $100 billion for reimbursements for health care providers
• $30.75 billion for the Education Stabilization Fund
• $400 million for first responder grants
• $10 billion for airport improvements grants
• $1.5 billion for Economic Development Administration grants
• $450 million for the Emergency Food Assistance program
• $350 billion for the paycheck protection program
• $349 billion for Small Business Administration loan guarantees
• $425 million for mental and behavioral health services
• $265 million for small business grants for counseling, training and related assistance
• $300 million for fishery disaster assistance
• $850 million for Byrne JAG Grants
• $23.5 billion for support for Agricultural Producers
The bill also provides $339.855 billion to support Americans. Individuals who earn $75,000 in adjusted gross income or less would get one-time direct payments of $1,200 each, with married couples earning up to $150,000 receiving $2,400, and an additional $500 for each child.
After the bill passed the Senate 96-0 on Wednesday, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, said he believed the bill would go a long way in helping the country get through the pandemic.
“This comprehensive package will bring much-needed relief for the people of Alabama and our nation during this mounting emergency,” Shelby said. “I am glad we have finally been able to advance these resources and help protect Americans throughout the country. I am confident that this legislation will pave the way for us to overcome the current economic and public health crisis we are facing, allowing us to emerge stronger on the other side.”
Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, shared similar sentiments.
“I’m relieved that we were able to continue negotiations to create a bipartisan package that meets Alabama’s critical needs and provides money for the millions of folks who have been laid off across the country,” Jones said. “From robust funding for hospitals and community health centers, to loans and grants to small businesses to keep their doors open and workers employed, this bill will provide help for the people in Alabama who need it most. While this is another major step to provide relief for Americans who are struggling right now, Congress and the Administration must continue to work to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus and to provide working people and small businesses with the help they need to keep their heads above water.”
After the House passed the bill Friday, Alabama District 4 Congressman Robert Aderholt said the legislation wasn’t perfect, but it would certainly help the American people during this public health crisis.
“Our country is going through the worst public health crisis since the flu pandemic of 1918,” he said. “The coronavirus impact is unprecedented, and as we navigate these unchartered waters it’s critical that serious, thoughtful solutions are put forward. That is why I voted in favor of the Phase 3 stimulus package today, known as the CARES Act. Although this $2 trillion bill is not perfect, I believe it is necessary as it provides vital funding for Alabama and the entire nation. President Trump and Leader McCarthy negotiated a deal that leaves no one behind, providing financial relief for families, small businesses, veterans, and rural communities that desperately need broadband infrastructure. I will continue to work with my colleagues on possible corrections to this legislation and potentially another bill this spring if more relief is needed.”
