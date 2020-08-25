Voters in Crossville swept out all the incumbents but one in Tuesday’s municipal election, which took place at city hall.
Former mayor Roger “Dino” Richards defeated Mayor Tera Fortenberry in a tight race, receiving 161 votes to Fortenberry’s 156.
Place 1 council member Nelson Ferrell was the only incumbent voters returned to serve another term in office.
Challengers Misty Spence (Place 2), Larry Colvin (Place 3), Lisa Collins (Place 4) and Steven Smith (Place 5) will join Ferrell.
Voting totals in Crossville were:
MAYOR
Roger “Dino” Richards, 161
Tera Fortenberry, 156
COUNCIL, PLACE 1
Nelson Ferrell, 220
Jinnette Bixby, 86
COUNCIL, PLACE 2
Misty Spence, 195
Brad Hood (incumbent), 116
COUNCIL, PLACE 3
Larry Colvin, 220
Faye Kilgo (incumbent), 93
COUNCIL, PLACE 4
Lisa Collins, 160
Bryan Ray (incumbent), 152
COUNCIL, PLACE 5
Steven Smith, 180
Connie Brothers (incumbent), 87
Jimmy Barnhill, 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.