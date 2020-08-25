Voters in Crossville swept out all the incumbents but one in Tuesday’s municipal election, which took place at city hall.

Former mayor Roger “Dino” Richards defeated Mayor Tera Fortenberry in a tight race, receiving 161 votes to Fortenberry’s 156.

Place 1 council member Nelson Ferrell was the only incumbent voters returned to serve another term in office.

Challengers Misty Spence (Place 2), Larry Colvin (Place 3), Lisa Collins (Place 4) and Steven Smith (Place 5) will join Ferrell.

Voting totals in Crossville were:

MAYOR

Roger “Dino” Richards, 161

Tera Fortenberry, 156

COUNCIL, PLACE 1

Nelson Ferrell, 220

Jinnette Bixby, 86

COUNCIL, PLACE 2

Misty Spence, 195

Brad Hood (incumbent), 116

COUNCIL, PLACE 3

Larry Colvin, 220

Faye Kilgo (incumbent), 93

COUNCIL, PLACE 4

Lisa Collins, 160

Bryan Ray (incumbent), 152

COUNCIL, PLACE 5

Steven Smith, 180

Connie Brothers (incumbent), 87

Jimmy Barnhill, 47

