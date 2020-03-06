To protect patients, staff and visitors from the potential spread of illness, Marshall Medical Centers will temporarily limit the number of visitors allowed in patient rooms and suspend student job shadowing programs.
The hospital announced Friday, March 6, that no more than two visitors at a time will be allowed in patient rooms at Marshall North and Marshall South, effective immediately.
Anyone with a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat is asked to please not visit the hospitals unless you are seeking health care.
In addition, the hospitals ask that children under 16 not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances.
Finally, each visitor is required to sanitize his or her hands when entering the hospital, and when entering and exiting patient rooms.
For the most up to date coronavirus information and resources, please call the Alabama Department of Public Health at 334-206-5347 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
The spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is alarming but the leadership of Marshall Medical Centers wants to assure the community that preparations are in place to respond if there is an outbreak locally.
“In this area we are at low-risk for coronavirus but we don’t want to be unprepared,” Gloria Clemons, Infection Preventionist for Marshall Medical Centers, said during a systemwide meeting.
Marshall Medical Centers leadership would like for the public to know:
• Hospital housekeeping staff has been trained on the proper solution that kills the virus
• Laboratory staff has been trained on the proper way to collect specimens
• ER staff asks patients as they enter the hospital whether they have travelled outside the U.S. and whether they have fever. If they answer yes to either question they are isolated from other patients and given a mask. The Alabama Department of Public Health will conduct testing and will monitor patients who are sent home.
• Like flu, the coronavirus spreads through sputum, which makes it especially important to cover your mouth when you cough, wash hands frequently and stay at home when you’re sick.
• Please do not report to the hospital out of fear. Calling your physician or the hospital is preferable to showing up at the emergency department. Questions can be answered over the phone and people are safer at home where they are not exposed to as many germs. The goal with this virus, like any virus, is to minimize the spread. So, if you are in need of medical attention, if you can call first, then your providers can be prepared.
Marshall Medical Centers and other hospitals across the state are coordinating with the Alabama Department of Public Health to stay abreast of the latest developments with the virus, and will continue to work with public health officials to stay as prepared as possible. Marshall Medical Centers is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.