One of the best football teams in Guntersville High School history faces its toughest test of the 2020 season Friday night when No. 3 Pleasant Grove visits Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium for a second round Class 5A state playoff game. Kickoff is slated for 7.
The unbeaten and fifth-ranked Wildcats improved to 10-0 by pummeling Hayden 62-3 on Nov. 6 in the opening round. It’s the fifth consecutive game GHS has racked up 50 or more points.
Pleasant Grove is 8-2 and reached the second round by dispatching Mae Jemison 48-13. The Spartans’ losses are to 6A, No. 1 Oxford (29-28) and 5A, No. 1 Ramsay (33-26).
“We are excited to be playing at home in the second round of the playoffs,” GHS head coach Lance Reese said.
“Pleasant Grove is the most talented team we have faced this season. They have great speed at all of the skill positions and good size on the offensive and defensive lines.
“They went to the finals last year, and they return many of their top players from that team.”
Central of Clay County beat Pleasant Grove 31-27 in the 2019 Class 5A Super 7. The Volunteers tackled Spartans’ quarterback Zyquez Perryman just short of the goal line on the game’s final play.
Perryman, who is committed to Charlotte, completed 13-of-20 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns against Mae Jemison.
Kentucky commitment Christian Lewis had four receptions for 126 yards and a score. Demarcus Lacey rushed for 94 yards on seven attempts.
“We are going to keep the focus on us this week,” Reese said. “We will continue to do the things that have brought us success this year.
“You cannot have turnovers or mistakes in the kicking game against a dangerous team like Pleasant Grove. On defense, we have to tackle well and eliminate giving up the big play.”
The series between the Wildcats and Spartans is tied 1-1, with both meetings in the postseason.
Guntersville won 39-10 in the first round in 1995. Pleasant Grove posted a 26-0 decision in the quarterfinals in 2014, beating a 12-0 Wildcat team.
The GHS-Pleasant Grove winner clashes with the No. 8 Alexandria-Parker winner in the quarterfinals Nov. 20.
Guntersville quarterback Cole McCarty needs 13 yards to break the school’s single-season record for most passing yards, set by Zak Burnett in 2019.
McCarty, a sophomore, is 140-of-182 for 2,263 yards and 34 touchdowns. He’s thrown only three interceptions.
Cooper Davidson has 51 receptions for 527 yards and 13 TDs, and Jack Harris has 46 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 scores.
Logan Pate leads the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 1,555 yards and 23 scores. He’s averaging 9.6 yards per carry.
