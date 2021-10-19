Two Birmingham men are behind bars in Marshall County after attempting to pass forged checks in Albertville.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said Monday the men were arrested on Friday after Citizen’s Bank officials called police over suspicious checks.
Shawon Morris, 34, and Ricky Phillips, 53, both of Birmingham, entered the bank at different times attempting to cash checks allegedly from an Albertville business.
Both men gave differing stories of how they came to be in possession of the checks, such as doing work for a landscape business or working for a funeral home and being paid with the check. Both checks were allegedly from the same local business and signed by the same businessman.
However, Cartee said, the checks were not legitimate.
“The checks were not stolen from the business,” Cartee said. “The men created them to seem like they were checks from the business.
“This is something we see a lot of. These me are probably part of a larger group that tries to do this type of scam.”
Neither man was able to get any money from the bank, Cartee said.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail where they remain under $10,000 bonds.
“Citizen’s Bank did the right thing by calling the police,” Cartee said. “Always be diligent when accepting a check. Be sure to get the identification from the person trying to cash the check so we know who to go back to if there is a problem.
“If there are any suspicions, call the police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.