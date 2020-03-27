Friday morning, the AHSAA released a statement from Executive Director Steve Savarese concerning the cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The AHSAA also updated its list of frequently asked questions about what schools can and can’t do while sports are shut down.
“Like thousands of others, I am deeply saddened and disappointed that our schools have closed, and spring sports will not have an opportunity to finish their seasons,” Savarese said. “Even more so, I am disheartened for all student-athletes, contest officials, their coaches, families, student bodies, fans, communities and especially our seniors.
“We are facing an unprecedented health crisis, but I am prayerful that the steps we are taking now within our schools and across our nation will enable all those affected to return to a sense of normalcy sooner than later.”
All AHSAA member schools’ athletic events and activities including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are suspended until further notice.
The following list of frequently asked questions apply to all AHSAA member schools:
1. Can a school coach hold practice or work with student-athletes in small groups during the school closures? No. The mandated school closure is a “dead period” for all athletic activity, even in small groups. A coach is not allowed to have physical contact with nor work with students during this time. Students are not covered under catastrophic insurance during mandated school closures.
2. Can school facilities be used if the coach is not present? [Three or four students want to use the batting cage or pitching machine at the school or come to the school to work out in the weight room.] No. Please refer to the guidelines of the Alabama Department of Public Health. School facilities should not be used during the school closures.
3. Can a group of students work on their own at a facility off campus as long as a school coach is not present? The AHSAA does not govern outside facilities but strongly supports the ADPH recommendations that gatherings of multiple people are highly discouraged.
4. Can a student participate in an outside activity in the same sport during this time? Because schools are closed, the outside participation and 50% rules (Rule I. Section 6) are not in effect during this time period.
5. Schools are closed, so what’s next? What about spring evaluations, summer practices, competitions, camps and fall practice? The AHSAA has created a spring sport contingency committee, fall sports committee and summer competition committee to develop contingency plans for spring evaluations, summer competition/camps, dead weeks and beginning start date for fall sports. Plans will be provided once the AHSAA Central Board approves. Please know, any plan is subject to change even after board approval in the event school campuses are not reopened during the summer.
