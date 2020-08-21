Aug. 1
Jamie Whitley was charged with failue to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and attepmting to elude.
Simon Simpson was charged with possessioin of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Aug. 2
Christopher Haston was charged with DUI and terrorist threat.
Martin Timmons was charged with DUI and unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage.
Jonathon Robbins was charged with first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
Jeffery Hickey was charged with failure to appear.
John Chapman was charged with public intoxication.
Joey William was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Jacob Owens was charged with DUI.
Ramon Flores was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.
Kasie Wilks was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Justin Whitmire was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Aug. 3
Timothy Pass was charged with DUI.
Aug. 5
Joseph McClendon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of imitation drugs, unlawful possession of prohibited beverage and public intoxication.
Stevie Bolt was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing government operations.
Daniel Bolt was charged with obstructing government operations.
Roy Bolding was charged with menacing.
Reed Dallas was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hallee Cleckler was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frank Justin was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
James Hairston was charged with a court order.
Ronald Caton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jared Johnson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and altering a firearm ID.
Aug. 6
Danny Betz was charged with failure-to-appear.
Christopher Holloway was charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage.
Richard Ivey was charged with a court order.
Jacob Ragan was charged with a court order.
Cody Bell was charged with a court order.
Tammy Todd was charged with a court order.
Jacob Goza was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of a prohibited beverage and failure-to-appear.
Aug. 7
Drew Tidwell was charged with minor in possession of alcohol and DUI.
Timothy West was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Buckner was charged with failure-to-appear.
Travis Castle was charged with fugitive from justice.
Shawn Galloway was charged with failure to appear, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and failure-to-appear.
