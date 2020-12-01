A high school student’s senior year is filled with special memories. For Albertville’s Emma Colvin, one of those was being crowned the Aggies’ homecoming queen in October.
Colvin made another special memory when she signed her national letter-of-intent to play soccer for the University of Houston. She verbally committed to the Cougars in August of 2019.
Colvin’s family, friends and supporters celebrated her accomplishment with a signing ceremony in the AHS South Hall on Nov. 13.
The daughter of Matt and Rory Colvin, Emma decided in the third grade she wanted to grow up and become a college soccer player.
She spent five years playing at the state level with Gadsden Fusion. She also played one year at the regional level with Huntsville Futbol Club.
Colvin competed at the national level with Alabama FC (BUSA) out of Birmingham for four years. Alabama FC was a top-four team in the Southeast and qualified for national tournaments the last two years.
Colvin’s skills enabled her to make the Aggie varsity girls roster as a seventh-grader.
“I’ve played forward, midfield and center back, pretty much everywhere but goalie,” Colvin said of her Aggie career.
Diego Bocanegra is entering his fourth year as Houston’s head coach. He previously served as an assistant at Notre Dame, where they were top 10 nationally.
The Cougars compete in the American Athletic Conference with perennial top 25 clubs such as Memphis, Central Florida and South Florida. Other AAC rivals include Cincinnati, East Carolina, SMU, Temple and Tulsa.
Houston reached the AAC Tournament in 2019 for the first time in school history.
“When I visited, I loved the campus, loved the coaches and loved the team,” Colvin said. “The team fit my style of play, and I felt like it was perfect for me.”
Colvin “definitely hopes” to play as a freshman. She projects as an outside back but has the versatility to be moved if needed.
She’s one of seven players in Houston’s 2021 signing class, including club teammate Kaylee Dressbeck, of Vestavia Hills.
“Several other schools recruited me, but I felt like Houston was right and I went ahead and committed there,” Colvin said. “It took the stress off me when I committed.”
Houston plays matches at the Carl Lewis International Complex, the home of the university’s track and field and women’s soccer teams. Olympic gold medalists Leroy Burrell and Lewis lead the Cougars track program, which is always highly nationally ranked.
Colvin wants to pursue a major in exercise science/kinesiology at Houston.
As an Aggie senior, Colvin will lead the team into its first season of Class 7A competition. Albertville will battle in Area 7 against Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman.
Colvin said the Aggies have been playing 7A schools to prepare them for the move into the AHSAA’s highest classification.
“I’d like to win our area and at least make the first round of the playoffs,” she said. “I know it’s going to be tough, but I think we can do it if we work as a team.”
Colvin’s contributions helped the Aggies qualify for the state playoffs every year except her junior season, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of AHSAA spring sports in March.
“My sophomore year, we beat Cullman, one of our biggest rivals,” Colvin said. “We beat them on penalty kicks in overtime. That’s one of my favorite memories. My seventh-grade year, we made it to the Elite Eight, which is farther than we had ever made it. Those two memories stand out the most.”
Colvin’s high soccer awards and honors include:
2018 — Hustle and most assists for the Aggies
2019 — Offensive most valuable player, most assists and most goals for the Aggies
2020 — AHSAA first team Class 6A All-State. She was also selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game.
She’s scored 51 goals and collected 18 assists in her high school career, playing every season for Albertville head coach Julie Smith.
“I want to thank my parents for taking me to practices and games, and I want to thank all my club coaches who pushed me to be the best I can be,” Colvin said.
Colvin is enrolled as a traditional student at AHS during the COVID-19 impacted school year. A member of the National Honor Society, she’s been on the all-A honor roll and in the academic top 10 percent of her class from ninth through 12th grade.
Colvin was voted a class favorite as a sophomore, junior and senior. She’s a member of Aggie Pals, who assist with special needs students, and she volunteers with Special Olympics and God’s Feral Felines.
