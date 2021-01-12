Starting Jan. 18, COVID-19 vaccines will be available for people 75 and over and first responders. Vaccinations will also continue to be available to healthcare workers.
Due to a high volume of callers, Marshall Medical Centers' vaccination registration is now online-only and can be filled out at mmcenters.com/covid-19-vaccinations.
Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first served basis. Marshall Medical has asked people not to call either hospital to schedule an appointment.
