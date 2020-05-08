Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, among other sheriffs across the state, recently opposed enforcing the governor’s safer-at-home order by choosing not to cite churches, businesses and individuals not complying with the order.
The decision has been met with much blowback, but Sims has elected to stand strong in his stance.
Sims encouraged citizens going out into public should follow the CDC’s guidelines by staying six feet apart, wearing a mask and washing their hands regularly, and he also encouraged people to follow the governor’s safer-at-home order, but was adamant in saying the sheriff’s office would not cite individuals, churches or businesses out of compliance.
“The [governor’s safer-at-home] order is still in effect,” he said. “We’re just not going to cite churches and businesses. If there’s an issue, we’ll educate them and show them what they need to do to follow those guidelines. But we’re just not going to actively patrol, cite people or throw them in jail.”
Despite Marshall County being considered a COVID-19 hot spot in Alabama, Sims said he trusts the county’s citizens to follow the orders on their own.
As of Wednesday, Marshall County had more than 450 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus out of nearly 3,300 total tests administered and eight deaths, according to the ADPH.
“This isn’t about me or the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office going against the governor,” Sims said. “I just could not, in good conscience, go cite one business that’s not allowed to be open under the order, even though [it may be] following social distancing guidelines, while all these other businesses are allowed to operate.
“The thing is, it’s a virus,” he added. “There’s no way we can stamp it out or stop it completely. People are going to get it. We’re trying to figure out a way to mitigate that, but we can’t close all our businesses down — they’ll go bankrupt. We can’t do that.”
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson believed Sims’ approach was a good one.
“The sheriff’s doing a good job,” he said. “He’s taken a common sense approach, not being over-reactive.”
Despite the county’s continued surge in cases, Hutcheson said he felt most residents were taking the virus seriously.
“As I’ve seen in the county, most people are working to abide by the guidelines,” Hutcheson said. “Now, is everybody wearing a mask at [the grocery store]? … Is everybody doing what they can? Probably not, but citizens are taking it very seriously from what I’ve seen.”
Hutcheson said the county has done everything it can to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but he is still trying to figure out additional ways to help.
“A lot of it comes down from the governor, so we just try to do everything to abide by what they send down,” he said. “I don’t have the authority to make the calls, I just try to help enforce… I’ve kind of been a team player.”
Aside from closing the county’s courthouses until May 18 and making upgrades within the courthouses, including safety shields between employees and the public, Hutcheson said the EMA has been constantly working with several entities to make sure there were enough supplies to go around, including masks.
“It’s on my mind constantly,” Hutcheson said of the virus. “We’re working everyday, and half a night, too, to figure out what we can do [to help slow the spread] before we reopen… We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”
