Martha Genie Hunt Nelson
October 3, 1939 - June 18, 2021
Martha Nelson, 81, passed away at her home on June 18. Martha was born in Albertville, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents Eldrid and Annie Lou Hunt, sister Nina Fay Trapp, and husband John Nelson. She is survived by her daughter Carol Garland (Wayne), grandchildren Cecilia, John, and Jennifer Garland, and great-grandson Adriano Garland. She is also survived by her brother William Cecil Hunt, uncle Harold Hunt, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Martha attended Albertville High School, Snead Junior College, the University of Alabama, and Alabama A & M. She worked as a middle school counselor at Mt. Gap Middle School. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. After retiring, she volunteered at Huntsville Botanical Gardens, the public library, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and through du Midi Women’s Club. She loved working in the gardens at Magnolia Trace and making flower arrangements for her neighbors to enjoy.
A private service will be held at Magnolia Trace on Saturday, June 26 in the morning, followed by a Celebration of Life in the family life building at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Albertville, Alabama at 2:30 p.m., with graveside burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church (cemetery committee) or the charity of your choice.
Germaine Theresa Ferry
Huntsville
Germaine Theresa Ferry, 95 of Huntsville, (Formerly of Albertville) Alabama, passed on to be with our Lord on June 23rd, 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Ms. Ferry was born in Barre Vermont on June 25th, 1925 to Rene and Lucie (Casgrain) Houle. The daughter of Canadian immigrants, she could only speak French when she started attending public school in the United States. As a young woman growing up in Vermont, she excelled in ice skating and had an exceptional talent for designing hats and dresses. In 1946 she married Roger Ferry of Barre, Vermont and in 1960 she moved to Decatur, Alabama with her husband and daughter JoAnn. Her family then moved from Decatur to Guntersville and eventually to Albertville where her husband established Southern Yarns, a carpet and dye mill which he ran until his untimely death from cancer in 1993. In her later years, Ms. Ferry enjoyed shopping and hosting family gatherings at her home of 40 years located behind the landmark Catfish Cabin on Highway 431 in Albertville. She moved to Huntsville to be near her daughter and son-in-law in 2007. Ms. Ferry was a faithful housewife and mother beloved by her family and friends until her death two days before her 96th birthday.
Ms. Ferry is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Bevilacqua; three nieces, Nancy Pierce, Dorinda Olson, and Lisa Fincher, all of Huntsville; and a nephew, Craig Houle, of Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Ferry, four brothers (Roger, Gene, Lucian and Romeo) and two sisters, (Rita and Simone) She was a long-time member of St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville until she moved to Huntsville where she regularly attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison.
In celebration of her life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepard Catholic Church on Monday, June 28th at 2 p.m. (CST) with Fr. Tim Pfander officiating. Visitation will be held immediately preceding the mass at 1 p.m. Good Shepard Catholic Church is located at 13550 Chaney Thompson Rd. in South Huntsville.
Burial, including a short graveside service, will follow on the same day at the Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville, Alabama at 3:30 p.m.
Ms. Ferry was a wonderful, loving, and gentle soul and her family and friends will sorely miss her. May she find peace and rest in the loving arms of Jesus until we see her again.
William “Billy”
Sumners
Albertville
William “Billy” Sumners, 82, of Albertville, died June 22, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Donald Cotton and Allen Atkins officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Sumners; daughter, Lee Ann Harbin (Barry); son, David Sumners (Michelle); brother, Marvin Sumners (Fay); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Betty Jean Geurin
Albertville
Betty Jean Geurin, 79, of Albertville, died at Marshall manor Nursing Home on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Services were Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Cemetery in Warrenton.
Survivors include a daughter, Wanda Belvin (Buddy); two grandchildren; a sister, Leola Dorsett (Sam); and five great-grandchildren.
Early Byron
Buchanan
Guntersville
Early Byron Buchanan, 97, of Guntersville, died June 22, 2021.
A celebration of life was June 25, 2021, at Guntersville First Baptist Church. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jerry Dennis Cordell
Albertville
Jerry Dennis Cordell, 83, of Albertville, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Wednesday June 23, 2021, at Rocky Branch Holiness Church in Guntersville. Burial followed in Rocky Branch Cemetery. Bros. James Bridges and Matt long officiated. Darron Rick provided a eulogy. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Tim Cordell (Shirley), Antonia Cordell, Keith Cordell (Wendy), Susan Cordell, Julie Cordell and Bryan Cordell; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters Sue Pollard, Katie Betty and Gwen Irvin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jessie Steele
Crossville
Jessie Steele, 85, of Crossville, died June 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include daughters, Maxine Daniel, Rosie Lee Norris, Elane Stone (David), Donna Warden (William), Linda Marie Reliford and Becky Banks (Kenneth); sister, Cindy Middleton; brother, Todd Gipson; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Joyce Best Neighbors
Pleasant Grove
community
Joyce Best Neighbors, 91, of the Pleasant Grove community, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Lovelady (Randy); three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Pleasant Hill #2 Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gibson officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Lona Charles
Albertville
Lona Charles, 82, of Albertville, died June 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. High Methodist Church in Albertville with Bros. Junior Plunkett and Russell Dorsett officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Wendell Charles; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
Sandra Diane Works
Attalla
Sandra Diane Works, of Attalla, died at her home on Monday, June 21, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Works; children, Mark Works, Tina Bryan and Chris Works; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Debra) Buchanan; sister, Tammy (Mike) Gaskin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Maryville FCM Cemetery. Bro. Mike Gaskin and Bro. Blake Lightsey officiated the service.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.