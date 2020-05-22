MONTGOMERY – AHSAA member schools may reopen June 1, in accordance with Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Massey’s directive announced Thursday.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said that was welcome news for the AHSAA and its member schools.
The AHSAA and its Central Board of Control, along with the Alabama State Department of Education, have updated the guidelines regarding summer activities.
“The biggest change is our schools may reopen on June 1, a week earlier than the June 8 date previously discussed,” Savarese said. “We are elated to have a definite date for our coaches and student-athletes to return to their schools, where they can continue to experience valuable educational lessons through athletics.
“Please keep checking our website for any changes and updates as we move forward.”
The AHSAA posted a list of frequently asked questions to its website.
When can AHSAA member schools begin summer activities?
AHSAA member schools may begin summer activities June 1. Please confer with your local administration regarding when your school will reopen.
What forms must be in place prior to a student-athlete’s participation in summer sports activities?
All student-athletes must have a current pre-participation physical and a 2020-21 consent release and concussion form on file prior to participating in summer activities including, but not limited to, workouts, practice sessions, skill development, etc. Schools may accept 2019-20 physicals until the school’s first fall practice date. All new athletes must have an up-to-date physical on file.
Who is responsible for ensuring the implementation of the guidelines?
It is the responsibility of the local school system to monitor the guidelines from the ADPH, ALSDE and local health departments.
Do we have to work in groups of 10?
No. Group size is unlimited as long as physical distancing and all other current safety guidelines are maintained. Coaches should consult with their administration for ALSDE/ADPH guidelines related to physical distancing.
Can a student-athlete participate without a mask or facial covering?
Facial coverings are recommended to the greatest extent possible but should be worn when an activity requires a person to be closer than six feet and when entering common areas.
Can multiple sports teams use the same location/facility at the same time?
Yes, if physical distancing is practiced and teams/groups do not interchange.
Who can be present during an activity?
Only school personnel, coaches, athletic trainers and student-athletes should be present during activities. Non-essential personnel should not be present.
How often does team equipment need to be cleaned?
All equipment and surfaces, including weights, benches, balls, bats, helmets, gloves, etc., should be cleaned after each group activity, individual workout or skill development session. Avoid sharing equipment or personal items (towels, cups, water bottles, gloves, etc.) when possible.
Can we have summer competition/team camps?
No. In accordance with ALSDE guidelines regarding school sponsored activities, schools may only utilize static groups (your own students and feeder school students) for the duration of this order.
For example, schools may hold camps for their own students but not interscholastic camps. In addition, the AHSAA Central Board of Control suspended team camps and competition until further notice.
Can AHSAA member schools have summer tryouts?
In accordance with AHSAA bylaws, mandatory summer practices are prohibited, but weightlifting, conditioning, individual skill development and workouts are under the jurisdiction of local schools. Nonetheless, local schools may use a process to determine the student-athletes who make up any compliant ADPH groupings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.