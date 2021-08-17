Former Albertville Police officer Juan Gomez died Saturday from COVID.
Gomez began his law enforcement career in Albertville nearly 15 years ago. He was hired by then APD Chief Benny Womack and trained by now Chief Jamie Smith.
“We hired him, sent him to the police academy and he was here for about four years,” Smith said.
“Everything you have read about Juan on Facebook and everywhere holds true for us too. He was always willing to do what needed to be done and to help folks out however he could. He never questioned why. He just did what needed to be done.
“It’s obviously a sad day.”
Gomez served in the U.S. Army for eight years and was awarded many commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Gomez left Albertville to take a job with the Pelham Police Department and had remained there for the past 11 years.
“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” said Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood.
“He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably.
“He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.
“Juan was devout in his faith and I believe he would want us to receive comfort in scripture. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted (Matthew 5:4).”
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at Shades Mountvain Community Church with burial to follow at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
Smith said he and Major John Amos plan to attend the services.
A GoFundMe has been launched to help Gomez’s wife and two children. He was the primary source of financial support for his family. Donations may be made on the GoFundMe site or to the Pelham Police Auxiliary. Checks should be made out the Auxiliary with “benefitting the Gomez family” in the memo line. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at Pelham PD, 32 Philip Davis St., Pelham, Al. 35124.
“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Pelham Police Officer Juan Gomez,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement issued Saturday.
“We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant. A dedicated law enforcement veteran, Officer Gomez’s courage, sacrifice and devotion to his local community as well as to the entire State of Alabama is apparent by the overwhelming care and support already displayed by those he so faithfully served.
“In addition to sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge the continued support and willingness to make available any ALEA resources needed by both the Pelham Police Department as well as the surrounding community as they grieve and cope with this unfortunate situation.”
