A contractor working on a home near Mentone discovered human remains in a wooded area off of County Road 948 on Monday, May 12.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was notified and immediately began an investigation, Sheriff Nick Welden said. Additional remains were located by investigators later in that afternoon.
After examining the remains, they were estimated to be several years old. While official confirmation from medical examiners is pending, investigators believe they know the identity of the individual; a male subject from Rome, Georgia, who went missing in the area during the summer of 2016.
The remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for examination.
Welden said the department would release more information as it became available.
DeKalb County investigators were assisted in a “thorough” search of the area by the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mentone Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, the Alabama Department of Game and Fish, Alabama Department of Pardons & Paroles, Fischer Rescue Squad, DeSoto Rescue Squad and the Mentone Fire Department.
"I'd like to thank all the agencies that came out to help in the search this morning,” Welden said. “Their hard work will help bring a family closure. We will update again when we are able to officially confirm the identity of the remains.”
