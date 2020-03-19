In a letter to The Reporter, Shepherd's Cove Hospice detailed how the coronavirus has impacted it's services.
"During such uncertain times, we want you to be aware of the changes and precautions at Shepherd's Cove to help ensure the safety, health, and well-being of the community during the coronavirus threat," the letter stated.
Precautions in the inpatient unit
Shepherd's Cove is doing all it can to comply with the public health recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Visitation at our inpatient unit is limited to only immediate family members of our patients or special people the patient requests to visit.
- All Shepherd's Cove staff and IPU visitors are screened daily for respiratory symptoms and temperature.
- Staff are using normal precautionary measures, including frequent hand washing, cough etiquette, and avoiding shaking hands or hugs.
Protecting yourself and your loved ones
Shepherd's Cove is concerned about the health of its patients and families, as well as the community at large, every day but especially during this critical public health concern. Knowing individuals on hospice care can be at a higher risk of catching a stomach virus, cold, flu or coronavirus, Shepherd's Cove encourages all IPU and home care patients, families, volunteers and others who interact with patients to:
- Wash hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.
- Use cough etiquette, including coughing into your elbow, not your hand
- Disinfect frequently touched items, such as doorknobs, handles, sink faucets, light switches, etc.
- Stay out of crowds.
Donations
Foundation staff is working remotely most of the time. Shepherd's Cove is still fully capable of receiving and processing gifts. If one would like to make a gift in memory of someone or for any other reason, he or she can still do so securely online or by mailing a check to the office at the address below. If one prefers to deliver a donation personally, the front office is still open. A receptionist will be there to greet you. Foundation staff come to the office regularly each week to process donations, so one can rest assured it will be safe and taken care of in a timely manner.
*Fundraising for the Race to Remember continues until March 31. If one needs to make a donation specifically toward the race, you can do so here.
Meetings
Shepherd's Cove has several volunteer committee and board members who give their time to ensure our events and processes run smoothly. These groups meet regularly each month throughout the year. However, following federal guidelines, all committee, board and volunteer meetings (including volunteer trainings) are currently either canceled or will move to an online format. If part of these groups, you will receive more details from the specific meeting organizers.
Events
Until further notice, Shepherd's Cove will not hold any special events, including:
- Life and Loss Summit conferences to help people better serve others in grief, and
- Grateful Hearts celebration of all givers that make the Shepherd's Cove mission possible.
These two events are postponed. The public will be notified once new dates are set.
Additionally, the adult grief support group originally scheduled to start March 24 is postponed to begin April 7. Please call the grief support department at 256-891-7724 with any questions or concerns regarding this or any other bereavement events.
"We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we all adjust to this threat and intentionally consider the safety of each other and the community," the letter stated. "And even during these uncertain or scary times, may we all remember there is more to life than sickness."
