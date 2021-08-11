When new West End football coach Derrick Sewell was brought in, the Patriots’ weight room, used by every athletic program at the school, was using equipment that was upwards of 15 years old, and often wasn’t able to accommodate the needs of the student-athletes who used the gear.
But when Sewell took over, upgrading the weight room became a priority for him, and through the generosity of the community, as well as a couple local grants, the school was able to raise over $30,000 for a new and improved weight room that he says is something the students and community as a whole can take pride in.
“It started out with kind of a, ‘Hey this is a long shot but let’s see who is interested,’ Sewell said of the project’s early beginnings. “And we did a thing called “Lay the Foundation Project” and what we were looking for was eight donors who would donates $2,000, because a rack and a bench is $2,000. We have a plaque on them that says who it was donated by, so we put that out there, and we had a few single donors here and there, then all of a sudden we had people come and ask how much we needed, and we had people donating big checks like $8,000 and $4,000, and these were West End people, either they went here or they have kids who go here now, and it’s been incredible. Then $10,000 of it was through a pair of grants, the Etowah County Community Development Grant, but the rest has been people in this community.”
That money resulted in brand new custom racks, new benches, new free weights, dumbbells, plates, new bands, medicine balls, an updated sound system, and a new cardio bike for athletes who may be injured and unable to lift, but still want to get a cardio workout in. Each bench and rack also has a new floor in front of it that Sewell and the coaches helped install, as well as room for a batting cage in the middle that was put to use by the West End baseball and softball teams this summer.
For Sewell and all the coaches and athletes at West End, the new room room and the generosity that went into making it possible shows the commitment and mindset the town has.
“I think this community is hungry for success,” Sewell added. “And I think what it shows is that this is a blue collar, work hard community. And that’s what we’ve been trying to sell in my short time since I’ve been here since March is, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get into our work room, and our work room is the weight room.’ That’s our factory that’s our plant, that’s our office, that’s where we go to put in our work every day. Out on the field is a product of what we do in there, and I think that’s a vision this community can relate to, because these are working people they go work real jobs all day every day, and they instill that in their kids.”
Sewell also noted that the weight room and the donations that made it possible were a sign of trust in all of the coaches at the school, a sign that they believe the coaches are working to help put the student-athletes in the best position possible to be successful.
As for the students, feedback from the new equipment has been positive, and a point of pride in the students who want to show the people who helped make it a reality, that their hard work is a sign of thanks.
“They’ve loved it,” Sewell concluded. “It sets a good tone when you walk down into that weight room, it’s lightened it up, they go in there there’s a lot of good energy. This is the best of the best stuff, we may not have as much as the programs who play on Saturday, but there’s no better product than what we have. It’s just things that, it’s not just about the stuff, it’s about teaching the young men and women in taking pride in what we have down here, we want to build that sense of, ‘This is mine and I want to treat it the right way, and work in a way that’s worthy of everything people have given us.”
