Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she would be extending the current safer-at-home order and mask mandate through Friday, Oct. 2. The order was set to expire next Monday.
“We are seeing a drop in our hospitalizations and daily positive COVID-19 numbers,” Ivey said. “I have no doubt this is a result of our mask mandate. I look forward to the days where we don’t need to wear a mask, but we can’t lose the ground we've gained.”
Both Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris said they appreciated the inconvenience the mask order has caused people, but felt it was necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, especially now that classes have begun in schools across the state.
“I appreciate the efforts of our teachers and administrators who are going to great lengths to keep our students safe,” she said. “It is not an easy task to add increased sanitation and social distancing measures on top of your daily tasks.
“We must continue to mask up and social distance. Abiding by these guidelines creates a whole host of challenges that I know aren’t easy to deal with, but we must remain dedicated until our cases drastically decline or until we have a vaccine.”
Ivey said she and Harris were in good health and have tested negative for the virus.
When asked what benchmark he was looking to reach before lifting mask order, Harris said he would like to see case numbers and hospitalization rates continue to drop below a certain amount, though he did not state what the threshold was. Until then, he said he would continue to incrementally extending the order based on those data points. He also encouraged everyone that could to get a influenza vaccination with the flu season approaching.
“Thank you to the people of Alabama for your understanding, for your patience, for your support and for your willingness to help us get through these difficult days,” Ivey concluded.
Dr. Donald E. Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association issued a statement thanking the governor for extending the order.
“Over the past week, hospitals have begun to see a decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, clearly a result of the increased use of masks and social distancing,” he said. “Our hospitals are extremely grateful to the governor and to our state health officer for extending the mask order... The decrease in cases we’ve experienced is evidence that masks work to save lives and can help keep businesses and schools open.”
