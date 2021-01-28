Albertville's Zion Davis played the hero for the Aggies Tuesday night against Huntsville High, capping off a big game with a last second basket to lift the Aggies to a thrilling 47-46 win in 7A play.
Down one in the final seconds, Davis connected with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to give the Aggies the win, and improve to 17-5 on the season. That winning shot capped an 18-point performance for Davis, who went 8 of 12 from the floor and also pulled down six rebounds, including four on the offensive end.
In addition to Davis' heroics, the Aggies received a strong game from Elijah Moss, who added 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting, while also pulling in six rebounds. Chi Jordan had a well-rounded game, chipping in five points, grabbing six rebounds, and handing out four assists.
Huntsville were paced by the duo of Xavier Fuell and Massiah Morris, who each scored 12, while Luke Guyette added seven points and pulled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
Albertville will return to the court Friday with a road showdown against Sparkman High. The two teams met back on January 9 with Sparkman pulling out an eight-point win in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.