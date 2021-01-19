Sardis High kicked off the annual Etowah County Basketball Tournaments with a pair of wins Monday night in games that took place at Glencoe High School.
The Lady Lions opened the night with a 67-42 victory over Gaston, then the boys followed with a 61-47 win over Bulldogs.
The wins put both Sardis teams into the semifinals, set for Wednesday night, where both teams will take on top-seeded Southside.
In the girl’s contest, Lily Underwood paced the Lions (9-11) with a game-high 17 points, while Kim Powell netted 10 in the win. Kytha Edwards and Madilyn Layfield each added nine points.
Tracionna Jones paced the Bulldogs with 15 points in defeat.
The Sardis boys were led by the duo of Blake Owens and Peyton Wehrwein, who combined for 36 points in the win. Owens racked up a game-high 19 for the Lions, while Wehrwein posted 19. Justin Golden was the third Sardis player to reach double-figures, chipping in 11.
Nick Lewis topped the scoring for Gaston, netting 13 in defeat.
Wednesday’s boy’s semifinal game against Southside will be a rematch of last season’s title game.
The other opening round games will take place today (Tuesday), with host Glencoe taking on West End in both games. The girl’s game will start the night at 5 p.m. and will be immediately followed by the boy’s contest.
