HARVEST — Sparkman handed Albertville a 45-21 loss on Sept. 4 in the Aggies’ first region football game as a Class 7A program.
The Aggies (0-2 overall) committed three turnovers and had eight penalties for 55 yards. Sparkman’s defense also recorded five sacks.
The Senators led 7-0 after a quarter, 21-6 at halftime and 35-14 after three periods.
Albertville finished with 395 yards total offense. Ben Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns.
Trinity Bell topped the Aggies with nine receptions for 95 yards and a score. Elijah Moss caught four passes for 129 yards and one TD.
Givenchy Dorival hauled in four passes for 46 yards, and Zion Davis had two receptions for 30 yards.
Jordon Knight was Albertville’s leading rusher with 11 carries for 66 yards. He contributed one touchdown.
Scout Dixon, Cade Boman and Joel Cain all made nine tackles for the Aggies. Caleb Champion and Isaac Henderson each collected six stops.
Albertville returns to the road for its next region game, as it travels to Florence on Friday night at 7.
It will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Falcons.
The 7A, Region 4 standings are:
Austin, 3-0 overall, 1-0 region
James Clemens, 2-1, 1-0
Sparkman, 1-2, 1-0
Grissom, 1-1, 0-0
Huntsville, 0-2, 0-0
Bob Jones, 1-1, 0-1
Florence, 1-1, 0-1
Albertville, 0-2, 0-1
Other games in Region 4 this week are eighth-ranked James Clemens at seventh-ranked Austin of Decatur, Sparkman at Grissom and Bob Jones at Huntsville.
The Aggies’ next home game is Sept. 18 when they play host to Grissom of Huntsville.
The annual Backyard Brawl with Boaz is Sept. 25 at Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.