CROSSVILLE — Blake Bouldin, a 2020 graduate of Crossville High School, is keeping alive his family tradition of playing college athletics.
The 6-foot-5 Bouldin recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Sewanee Tigers, an NCAA Division III program in Sewanee, Tennessee.
Bouldin’s older brother, Brett, was also a basketball star for Crossville and played for Sewanee from 2009-13.
“I’ve always thought it would be awesome just to keep playing college sports like my family did,” Bouldin said. “I didn’t know I would be at Sewanee like Brett was, but here I am. My dad played football, my uncle played football and Brett played basketball. My mom did cheer at Snead [State].”
The Bouldins are the sons of Gary and Sonya Bouldin. Gary was a three-sport star for the Lions, quarterbacking them to the 1986 Class 3A state football championship before playing collegiately for Memphis. Steven Bouldin, Gary’s brother, played college football at Auburn.
Blake Bouldin said he always thought it was possible he might follow Brett’s footsteps to Sewanee, which competes in the Southern Athletic Association.
“Brett talked to one of the assistant coaches there now about me and that’s kind of how it got started,” Bouldin said. “That coach texted me and talked to me about possibly going there. I sent in highlights and it just went on from there.”
Bouldin’s career goal is to be a physical therapist, and he plans to major in pre-physical therapy at Sewanee.
Bouldin hopes to contribute during his freshman season with the Tigers, who lost five seniors to graduation from their 2019-20 team, which finished 12-14 and 6-8 in the conference.
“I’ve talked to my coaches and they seemed excited about me going,” he said. “They told me they are excited that I can contribute. I’ll have to learn my roles and stuff going in.
“They have me listed as a wing, and I think that’s good for me. I’m not necessarily a point guard, but I play outside. That’s what I like. For Crossville, I played in and out.”
Bouldin moved up to the Crossville varsity during his freshman season. He made the All-DeKalb County basketball team as a sophomore, junior and senior.
He averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior, and he also surpassed 1,000 points for his career in his final season at CHS.
Bouldin led the Lions to back-to-back Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament championships in 2019 and 2020, the program’s first consecutive area tourney crowns since 2007-08.
“The first year was great, but it was even sweeter the second year because no one expected us to win it because we had a slow season, and then we kicked it up at the end of the year like we usually do,” Bouldin said.
Crossville featured an eight-player roster at times during the 2019-20 season.
“We played a lot of games with seven, because we’d have foul trouble or someone would get hurt,” Bouldin said. “One game against Sardis, we played with four players at the end of the game because we had foul trouble, and we still almost won that game.
“Against Sylvania, we played with six, because our point guard got hurt and one of our players had foul trouble, and we still hung in there.”
Bouldin expressed gratitude to the network of supporters that helped him achieve his dream.
“I want to thank my family for supporting me with my diabetes and everything,” he said. “Just supporting me through sports.
“Obviously, I want to thank my coaches, my teammates and my friends for supporting me throughout the years and never giving up whenever we’d have tough seasons.”
Bouldin has type 1 diabetes. He controls it with his diet and medication, which allows him to thrive on the basketball court.
“Everybody has a pancreas that produces insulin and that keeps your blood sugar levels intact, and mine doesn’t really produce insulin, so that’s why I have to get shots a lot,” Bouldin said.
“Mine is like fast-acting insulin, so before games I check my blood sugar and I make sure everything is good. Depending on what it is, I’ll eat something to keep my blood sugar up or I’ll get a shot to keep my sugar down.
“I have a little device on my phone, and it shows my blood sugar. It’s like an app. In games, my mom would keep my phone on her and she would just look and if my sugar got too low, she would go to the bench and she’d be like, ‘Blake, you need to eat this or drink this.’ She would give me a Coke or something if my sugar dropped too low.
“You can just look on your phone. You don’t have to do finger sticks or nothing now.”
Crossville head coach Jake Peek praised Bouldin for his skills, work ethic, attitude and competitive spirit. He expects him to excel at Sewanee.
“Blake was a very well-rounded player who could score inside and outside,” Peek said. “He could score facing the basket or in the post with his back to the basket. He also was asked to handle the ball a considerable amount and was our leading rebounder for three straight years.
“Defensively, he had to guard all positions. Sometimes he guarded big guys, and sometimes he defended perimeter players. He played crucial spots in some of our zone defenses and some of our press defenses.
“He got better each and every year from his ninth-grade year on. He had a great work ethic and a great attitude. I pushed him in the weight room and on the court, and he excelled both in the classroom and on the basketball court.
“A player and person like Blake is a coach’s dream. He is always on time, always works hard, never complains, wants to win and wants everyone around him to get better and win as well.
“As good an athlete and competitor as he is, he is equally if not better as a human being. He means a lot to me, and I know he will have four great years in college and will become whatever he wants to in life. I will miss him both on and off the court.”
