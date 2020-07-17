Crossville High School basketball star Blake Bouldin signs with Sewanee. His brother, Brett, front row, first from left, played for the Tigers from 2009-13. Blake Bouldin scored more than 1,000 points in his CHS career and was a three-time all-county selection. Others celebrating Bouldin’s accomplishment are his parents, Sonya and Gary Bouldin; and brother, Brady; and back row, from left, CHS head coach Jake Peek and CHS Principal Jon Peppers.