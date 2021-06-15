Brian Keith Elwell
Guntersville
Brian Keith Elwell, 58, of Guntersville, died June 13, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No services are planned at this time. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Christy Davis; a sister, Melanie Towe (Gary); and a grandchild.
Danny Buchan
Crossville
Danny Buchanan, 77, of Crossville, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Friday, June 11, 2021, at DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Dwight McNew and Pastor James Jones officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Buchanan, of Crossville; daughter, Tracey Turner (Randy), of Crossville; son, Danny Buchanan Jr., of Crossville; three grandchildren; sisters, Doris (Dwight) McNew, Judy (Bob) Barger, Brenda Charles, Jane (Kenny) Maness and Sherry (Johnny) Mountain; brother-in-law, Billy Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Audra Marie Harden
Albertville
Audra Marie Harden, 79, of Albertville, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Johnny Harden and James Harden; daughter, Alice Harden Frazier (Matthew Lee); and three grandchildren.
Melba Joyce Masters
Albertville
Melba Joyce Masters, 80, of Albertville, died June 11, 2021, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Daryl Ross and Randall Stoner officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Faynisha Pentecost (Tony), Dollene Stricklin (Jim) and Lena Harris (Kenny); son, BJ Masters (Janet); sister, Judy Faulkner; brothers, Ray George (Ann); six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Willard F. Hooper
Crossville
Willard F. Hooper, 91, of County Road 24, Crossville, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Farrell Blanks and Bro. Cody Nugent officiating. Interment followed in Dekalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his son, Dale Hooper (Missy Burbanks), of Crossville; daughter, Jeanine Burnett, of Ft. Payne; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to Freedom Baptist Church.
William Duane
Roden
Boaz
William Duane Roden, 93, of Reedy Circle, Boaz, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Brent Helms officiating. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday afternoon from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Park Roden, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Linda R. Hill and Woodrow, of Tennessee; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, David Leon Roden, of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35950.
