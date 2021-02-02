Visiting Woodville used stingy first-half defense and big games from a trio of players to hold off host Crossville on Monday night, 50-43.
The guests held the host Lions to 13 first-half points, building a nine-point lead heading into halftime, then stretched the lead to 12 in the third quarter before holding off Crossville’s rally attempts in the fourth.
The guests were paced by Damien Benson, who posted a game-high 17 points in the win, including nine in the second half. Caleb Dolberry and Jackson Peek added 14 and 12 for the Panthers.
Quentin Chapman led the way for the host Lions, scoring 16 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter which included three 3-pointers. Landin Cox added 12 for Crossville, seven of those coming after halftime, while Tyler Cox chipped in with nine points.
