In 20 days of testing, Alabama found more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19. Six days later, the count doubled to 2,000.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state had 2,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 18,982 total tested, as of Wednesday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. but initially surpassed 2,000 cases Monday.
As of Wednesday, there had been 65 deaths reported as due to the illness; 48 had been confirmed.
Since March 13, the ADPH reported 314 people had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus across the state.
In Marshall County, 40 cases had been confirmed out of 318 tests recorded by the ADPH. The county’s first death was reported and confirmed by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on April 6. No additional information was made available due to privacy laws.
In DeKalb County, there had been 14 confirmed cases out of 199 tests. The county has no reported deaths.
In Etowah County, 43 cases had been confirmed out of 390 tests. Four deaths had been confirmed as due to the illness.
In Blount County, there had been 10 cases confirmed out of 98 tests. No deaths had been reported.
Johns Hopkins University, which uses data from World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention among others, reported there had been 1,447,466 cases confirmed worldwide, as of April 8 at 9:45 a.m. Total deaths were at 83,471; total recovered was at 308,215.
Leading the global case count was the U.S. with 399,929 cases confirmed. The next closest country was Spain with 146,690 confirmed cases. The total death count in the U.S. stood at 12,911; total recovered was at 22,539.
Though case counts and death tolls have risen, President Donald Trump said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” during a briefing Monday.
He said as researchers are racing to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, “tremendous strides have been made.”
“Things are happening,” he said. “Things are happening. We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. And hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we’ll be very proud of the job we all did.”
Trump also took time to recognize the efforts of health care workers across the nation, and he continued to urge Americans to shelter in and follow social distancing guidelines and health orders in place.
“With the faith of our families and the spirit of our people, and the grace of our God, we will endure, we will overcome, we will prevail,” Trump said. “We have learned so much. We will be stronger than ever.”
