Trey Hodgens, general manager of Clear Creek Golf Club in Boaz, served as lead instructor while Boaz boys and girls head coach Justin Smith was assistant instructor for Boaz Golf Camp 2020, which took place on Monday mornings in June at Clear Creek.
“In 2019, we brought back the camp, which was once a popular event back in the days of the Boaz Country Club,” Smith said.
Both Hodgens and Smith attended the camp as children. Hodgens grew up playing at Boaz Country Club.
“Trey was a standout for the Boaz golf team,” Smith said. “He was part of the first state tournament team at Boaz as a member of the class of 2003. Everybody in Boaz associates the name Trey Hodgens with the word ‘golf.’”
Both Hodgens and Smith have worked together to try to reinvigorate the game of golf for the youth of the Boaz community and surrounding area over the past couple of years.
“The new owners of the course have been great to work with in helping all of this come together,” Smith said. “They have been supportive in every way possible and very accommodating. The owners, staff and members have been very cordial and supportive of the rapid increase of youth golfers playing regularly at the course. They have also been very helpful to our Pirate golf program.”
Smith, a 2004 Douglas graduate, also played for the Eagles golf team and was a member of the 2001 Marshall County championship team led by Blake Mozley. His home course was Silver Ridge, which closed a few years ago.
He attended the Boaz Golf Camp several years in a row as a youth, when coach Randy Nelson conducted the event. He remembered how Hodgens, even though the same age as most of the campers, would help the other golfers his age, including Smith.
“Trey has a unique ability to simplify the game for young people while at the same time making it fun,” Smith said.
Not only do Hodgens and Smith seek to promote golf in the Boaz community and surrounding area, they have a combined goal of continuing the rich golf tradition at Boaz High School.
“I was able to inherit a men’s program that saw two straight state championships in 2007 and 2008 under the late coach Eric Whaley, and a women’s program that had won the county tournament year after year for a decade under coach Randy Nelson,” Smith said.
“Not only that, but the school has signed numerous college scholarships in the past and has seen countless competitive golfers come through the school program year after year.”
Smith took over the BHS golf program in 2014. Whaley resigned as boys coach to become head football coach, and the girls’ job opened up when Nelson retired. Since 2014, Smith’s golfers have advanced to the postseason (substate) every year, including as an individual, a group of individuals or a team.
“We have had a couple of boys and girls that were very close to making it to state as well, but just barely missed it,” Smith said.
“I was able to have the first-ever Pirate women’s team make it to substate in 2015, and then 2016 and 2017, three years in a row. Our women have gone to substate either as a team or individuals six years straight from 2014-19. We have had men qualify as individuals five years straight from 2015-19.”
Three Pirates signed scholarships in the last five years — Leigh Allison Reaves with Wallace State-Hanceville in 2015, Brody Rickles with Northeast Alabama in 2018 and Sydney Hanson with Snead State in 2019.
“We have the largest, but probably youngest golf program we have ever had right now,” Smith said. “Last season, which got cancelled due to COVID-19, we fielded 21 players with no seniors. In 2021, we will field 20 players, most of which will be in grades 7-10 with a handful of juniors and seniors, both men’s and women’s combined.
“We are enjoying getting to help mold these young golfers. We [Smith and assistant coach/head middle school coach Jeremy Lacks] would love to continue our streak of making it to the postseason every year, with an even greater goal of making it to the state tournament. Trey has made and will continue to make a major contribution to this process.”
Boaz Golf Camp results
In 2020, the Boaz Golf Camp increased to 68 participants from 48 in 2019.
“There is a lot of young talent coming up,” Smith said. “We have witnessed this in the camp the past two years.
“Most of the campers are from Boaz and attend the Boaz City Schools. However, the camp has had students from Sardis, Crossville, Geraldine, Douglas, Albertville and Guntersville schools as well. The camp will be held again next year on all four Monday mornings in June.”
The 2020 camp format was:
Week one — Basics of the game (grip, stance, alignment, posture and swing)
Week two — Long game (irons, drivers and hybrids)
Week three — Short game (chipping and putting)
Week four — Camp championship
For the camp championship, players were divided into divisions by age, both male and female. Lunch and an awards ceremony followed. Results were:
18-and-under boys, nine holes, par 36
1, Austin Phillips, Boaz, 43
2, Maddux Patterson, Boaz, 44
3, Case Martin, Sardis, 50
Other scores: Brendan Thompson, Boaz, 61; Ian Golson, Boaz, 61; Garrett Prince, Boaz, 65
18-and-under girls, nine holes, par 36
1, Gracie Watford, Boaz, 55
2, Abby McClendon, Boaz, 62
3, Maria Lucas, Boaz, 64
Other scores: Mariana Beltran-Rivera, Boaz, 66; Sarah Kilgo, Crossville, 69
13-and-under boys, nine holes, par 36
1, Isaac Hitchcock, Boaz, 63
2, Rafe Boatfield, Boaz, 71
13-and-under girls, nine holes, par 36
1, Emma Jones, Boaz, 50
2, Velvie Smith, Crossville, 54
3, Jaycee Berrong, Crossville, 58
Other score: Grayce Walker, Boaz, 69
11-and-under boys, five holes, par 20
1, Braden Phillips, Boaz, 28
2, Gavin Holland, Sardis, 29
3, Jay Patterson, Boaz, 31 (scorecard playoff winner)
Other scores: Thomas walker, Boaz, 31; Dawson Roden, Boaz, 33; Braxton Reeves, Boaz, 33; Brant Noles, Boaz, 35; Hudson Hope, Albertville 41; Jack Sims, Albertville, 43
9-and-under/11-and-under girls, five holes, par 20
1, Parker Oglesby, Boaz, 42
2, Brinlee Bliss, Boaz, 45
3, Brindlee Siler, Sardis, 46
Other scores: Layla Owens, Boaz, 47; Addison Vaughn, Boaz, 48; Henslee Moore, Boaz, 49; Molly Gray, Albertville, 50
9-and-under boys, five holes, par 20
1, Cameron Rhoden, Boaz, 31
2, John Brody Morgan, Boaz, 33
3, Cooper Giles, Boaz, 39
Other scores: Sullivan Hope, Albertville, 40; Will Weathers, Boaz, 41; Josiah Kitchens, Guntersville, 42; Parker Rogers, Boaz, 43; Hudson Bone, Boaz, 44; Briar Mashburn, Boaz, 49; Cord Sims, Douglas, 50
7-and-under boys, three holes, par 13
1, Ben Hodgens, Boaz, 16
2, Cooper Williams, Crossville, 24 (scorecard playoff winner)
3, Hayden Bone, Boaz, 24
Other scores: Lucas Davidson, Boaz, 25; Walker Smith, Boaz, 27; Sam Weathers, Boaz, 27; Will Bethune, Boaz, 28; Ty Davidson, Boaz, 29; Gage Smith, Sardis, 29; Case Gray, Albertville, 30; Jaxon Harris, Sardis, 30
7-and-under girls, three holes, par 13
1, Chloe Phillips, Boaz, 27
Other scores: Evie Bliss, Boaz, 30; Leighton Giles, Boaz, 30; Zoey Gray, Albertville, 30; Allie Kate Vaughn, Boaz, 30
