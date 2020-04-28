Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press conference Tuesday that she would be lifting restrictions after the stay-at-home order expires Thursday, April 30, at which time a “safer-at-home” order will go into effect.
“Today, I’m announcing that we’ll, once again, enter a ‘safer at home’ order that’ll still require social distancing and urge our people to continue taking all health precautions necessary as some folks will return to the workplace,” Ivey said. “I’ve sought counsel from many avenues and received many recommendations. The executive committee of my coronavirus task force have been diligently working to help me incorporate all these good ideas. I truly appreciate everyone’s hard work and partnership. “
While the state continues to see more cases, the rate has stabilized, and an overwhelming surge in patients is no longer a threat to hospitals, Ivey said.
Under the new order, individuals will be encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices. Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities will remain closed. All retail stores will be able to open subject to 50% occupancy rate, social-distancing and sanitation rules.
Beaches will be reopened with the exception of gatherings of 10 persons or more and people must maintain 6 feet of separation.
Elective medical procedures will be allowed unless prohibited in the future by the state health officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat covid-19; providers must follow covid-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities.
“All individuals—and especially vulnerable persons—are encouraged to exercise personal responsibility in slowing the spread of COVID19 by minimizing travel outside the home,” Ivey said.
Certain restrictions will remain under the new order: non-work gatherings will still be limited to fewer than 10 people with six feet of distance between persons; “drive-in” gatherings are still permitted if participants stay in cars with people from their own households; senior citizen centers regular programming will still be suspended except meals for still available through curbside pick-up or delivery; educational institutions will remain closed to in-person instruction (except for daytime special activities programs) and child day care facilities still must not allow 12 or more children in a room; hospitals and nursing homes still must implement policies to restrict visitation; and restaurants, bars and breweries must still be limited to take-out, curbside or delivery.
Entertainment venues (such as night clubs, theaters, bowling alleys), athletic facilities and activities (such as fitness centers and commercial gyms), and close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) will still be closed.
“Alabamians let me be abundantly clear; the threat of COVID19 isn’t over,” Ivey said. “We’re still seeing the virus spread and our people are susceptible to the infection. Folks, we must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing both today & for the foreseeable future.”
Ivey urged people to wear face masks when out in public and to wash their hands frequently along with other “common sense” hygiene practices.
