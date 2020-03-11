Thursday, March 12
• Decatur Baptist Church, located at 2527 Danville Road SW in Decatur, multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither will host an evening of music, laughter and encouragement featuring the talent of the prestigious Gaither Vocal Band. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will celebrate timeless themes of faith, unity and eternal hope through a variety of music the whole family will enjoy. Complete information, including ticket pricing, is available by visiting gaither.com or premierproductions.com. To charge tickets by phone or to obtain additional information call 1-855-484-1991.
Thursday-Friday, March 12-13
• Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church’s revival. Prayer room at 6:45 p.m. and service at 7 p.m. Evangelist Nick Bayne and Pastor Carey Sims welcomes everyone to attend.
Saturday, March 14
• There will be a meeting for Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish, but do not bring anything with corn. Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama Tribal Office is located at 64 Private Road 1312 Elba, Alabama 36323, GPS 2950 County Road 377, Elba, Alabama 36323.
Sunday, March 15
• The Freeman Chapel F.C.M Church will be hosting The Davis Trio at 10:30 a.m. There will be a break for lunch with more sining to follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call (256) 738-6618.
* Flat Rock Church near Grove Oak is hosting a gospel singing with The Buttram Family on Sunday, March 15, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Junior Croft invites everyone to attend.
Monday, March 16
• White goods pick-up at District 2 Shop in Grant. To schedule curbside pick up, call 256-728-4117 on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. White goods are water heaters, air conditioners, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, etc. to be disposed of — not for household garbage.
Monday-Friday, March 16-20
• There will be a revival at Belcher’s Gap FCM in Crossville with prayer room at 6:15 p.m. and service at 6:30 p.m. Brother Lewayne Levins and Brother Dion Black invites everyone to attend.
Thursday, March 19
• The 2020 annual Chamber Awards Banquet will be held at the Albertville Regional Airport, and tickets are on sale now. Contact Kathy Gore at the chamber’s office to reserve tickets.
Sunday, March 22
There will be a singing at Fairview United Methodist Church, 1750 Hustleville Road, Albertville, on March 22 at 5 p.m. Special singers will be “The Sharps”. Everyone invited to attend
Ongoing
• The 4-year-old pre-K registration is now open (Part 1 — Now; Part 2 — end of February). Students must live inside the city limits of Albertville. All steps must be completed by Wednesday, March 18. The random drawing will be held Monday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K. Attendance for the drawing is not required. Part 1: Alabama First Class Pre-Registration for Pre-K — alprek.asapconnected.com/. For more information visit children.alabama.gov/. Part 2: Albertville City Schools (opens Feb. 5) — albertk12.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=372481&type=d. For more information, contact Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K at 256-878-7922. For the enrollment office, call 256-894-5061.
• The Boaz Square Dance Club invites the community to a free night of dancing on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. For information, call Keith Branham at 256-706-0355.
• RSVP is moving. After 47 years of being in the heart of downtown Guntersville, the office will be moving just across the river bridge next to the county park, located at 19272 US Hwy 431, in Guntersville. Contact RSVP by email, mcrsvp@mcrsvp.org, or call 256-571-7734 or fax 256-571-7775. RSVP looks forward to welcoming to its new home.
• Come enjoy fellowship with other seniors, games and a nutritious meal each week at the Douglas Senior Center, located at 335 Stadium Circle in Douglas. Open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with exercise equipment, quilting, pool table, sewing machines and a computer. Bus transportation is available. For more information call, 246-840-1440.
•The Marshall County Guardianship Program serving disabled and aging adults. Call 256-388-9851 for more information.
•The Golden Agers Group of the North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville meet each Tuesday at 10 a.m. for Bible Study and Fellowship in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Bro. Tom Scott is the teacher.
• RSVP will be offering these opportunities this February: Genealogy Open Lab - Fridays from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-on-1 Computer Help for $5 per session. Bring a flash drive to all computer classes. For more information, call 256-571-7734.
• The Marshall County Caregiver Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at Guntersville First United Methodist Church, 609 Blount Ave. The group is for those caring for loved ones with dementia, Alzheimer or Parkinson’s disease.
• RSVP Ukesters would like for you to join them Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. For more information call RSVP, 256-571-7734.
• The InsideOut Ostomy Support Group meets the second Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Marshall Cancer Care Center. For more information about InsideOut, call the Cancer Care Center at 256-894-6750.
