For five and a half innings Monday afternoon, the Sardis Lions offense could not get anything going against visiting West Point.
Facing elimination in a playoff Game 3, the Lions' Sean Wright and Luke Weems played the heroes, with Wright delivering the biggest hit of the season, and Weems turning in his best pitching performance at the best possible time, lifting Sardis to a 2-1 victory and sending them through to the second round.
With the win, Sardis will travel to take on Hayden in the second round, who knocked off Leeds in a sweep last Friday.
The game was scoreless through two innings before West Point took the lead on a two-out RBI single from Aubry Cleghorn in the top of the third, a run that nearly stood up for the guests.
On the mound, Cleghorn and Weems went toe to toe, with Weems scattering seven hits and fanning 10 betters while conceding just the one run in the complete game win. Cleghorn countered by holding the Lions to four hits and fanning seven over his six innings of work.
The one run in the third looked like it might stand until the Lions finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Brody Samples and Justin Golden started the inning off with a pair of walks, the fourth time the Lions had multiple runners reach base in an inning. Following a strikeout, Carson Gillilan put a ball in play that resulted in an error, loading the bases with one out for Wright.
On a 1-1 count, Wright connected for a hard grounder up the middle, bringing around two runs and giving the Lions the 2-1 lead.
That brought back out Weems to finish what he started, who answered the call by fanning the first two batters of the seventh before giving up a two-out single. Then on a 1-2 count, Weems induced a pop-up to second baseman Blaze Gerhart to end the game and keep the Lions' season alive.
Sardis improves to 17-11-1 on the season with the win, and will prepare to travel to Hayden, who enters the second round with a mark of 19-10 on the season. The series will again be a best of 3, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday afternoon, though a time had not yet been posted by the AHSAA.
