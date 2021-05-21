Jenny Reynolds remained angry Thursday afternoon after a fire ripped through her apartment building earlier that morning.
Reynolds, who lived in an upstairs apartment with her two daughters and two grandchildren, said the family made it out safely from the fire only to realize everything they owned was lost.
“I really have no emotions at this point other than I’m mad,” Reynolds said late Thursday afternoon.
“I’m so angry at the thought that we lost everything and could have all died because someone else was careless, was neglectful.”
Reynolds said she heard what sounded like mini explosions at about 1 a.m. Thursday and went outside to see what was happening. When she opened her front door, she saw her neighbor’s apartment on fire and the neighbor standing at his door watching the flames.
“I went back inside and grabbed a fire extinguisher and woke everyone up,” she said.
“I tried to use the extinguisher, but the fire was too big. You could just see it rolling across the building.”
Hodges said Reynolds had planned to leave the home for work about 10 minutes before the fire was discovered.
“If she had left when she planned, I don’t think we would have been able to get out,” Hodges said. “This would be a different story today.”
Albertville Fire Chief Jason Beam said AFD responded to a call for a fully involved apartment fire Governor’s Place Apartments, 2600 George Wallace Drive, at about 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Three engines, a ladder truck and ambulances from Marshall Medical Centers EMS responded with about 30 firefighters.
“Our guys made a good stop on the fire, unfortunately the top two apartments were a total loss,” Beam said. “The bottom two units were damaged by water and smoke.”
Beam said seven residents were displaced by the fire.
Firemen used water curtains to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding apartment buildings. One building did receive cosmetic damage when the fire’s heat melted vinyl siding on one side.
No injuries were reported Beam said.
Gregory Michael Belue, 53, was arrested at the scene, charged with obstruction of governmental operations. Belue lived in the apartment where the fire started.
Reynolds said when she discovered the fire, Belue was standing on the front porch watching the flames.
“I was so mad because he didn’t tell us about the fire, he didn’t call 911, nothing,” Reynolds said.
“He just stood around in front of his apartment watching … and he was on the landing of the building next door watching. He should have done something.”
Reynolds said she called 911 and while talking to the operator, an explosion occurred within Belue’s apartment.
“The operator could hear it and asked me if there had been an explosion,” she said.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Belue was believed to have been under the influence at the time of the fire. He was arrested and transported to the Albertville City Jail.
Beam said the Alabama Fire Marshal responded to the scene and assisted AFD with their investigation. The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined, Beam said.
“Now it is back to the property owner, and for him to decide whether or not to rebuild,” Beam said.
Harrowing night
Daesiah Hodges lived in the upstairs apartment with Reynolds and Hodges’ two sons and boyfriend.
She said when she was awakened Thursday morning, she had one thing on her mind: saving her sons and her family.
“I grabbed my kids and got out,” Hodges said. “We had no shoes on, only what clothes we had on.
“I didn’t think about my purse or anything else. I just knew we had to get out.”
Hodges said when she was able to return to what was left of the apartment Thursday afternoon, she was able to salvage her keys and four cans of baby formula.
Hodges said Reynolds moved into the apartment a month ago, while she and her family moved in a week ago.
“A lot of our stuff was still packed,” Hodges said. “My purse is destroyed. It had all our ID inside, WIC vouchers, insurance cards, my debit card, everything. I’m going to have to figure out how to replace all that now.”
Her children Markeith Johnson Jr., 11 months, and Kai Johnson, 6 weeks old, are now staying in a hotel until they can find new, permanent lodging.
The American Red Cross assisted the family Thursday.
“I’m just trying to realize what has actually happen and come out of the shock,” Hodges said. “It’s been a lot to take in. I think we are all still in shock.”
Replacing the lost
Losing her home and belongings is a hard enough pill to swallow, but knowing party supplies and birthday gifts for her firstborn child are lost hit Hodges hard.
“Markeith will turn one on June 1,” Hodges said. “All his birthday party supplies were in there. His birthday presents were in there other than the two I had in my truck. Everything burned … the bounce house, the little pool, everything.”
Since fleeing the fire, Hodges said area residents have opened their hearts and wallets to help the family.
“A lot of people we don’t even know have helped out,” Hodges said. “People have dropped off clothes and diapers and things. (A pediatrician) has given 27 cans of formula. Publix has said they are going to help us. We’ve gotten diapers. It’s meant a lot to us.”
Anyone wanting to help the family can leave donations of clothes, Enfamil baby formula and diapers at a donation box in the lobby of the Microtel Inn and Suites By Wyndham in Albertville. A Facebook fundraiser has raised $5,000 as of Friday morning.
Needed items include regular Enfamil, boy clothes sizes 3 months and 18 months; sizes 1 and 4 diapers; women’s size XL and 2X tops and XL and 15-17 pants; and men’s 3X shirts and 42-30/32 pants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.