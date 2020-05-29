As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase across the state and nation, so does the number of presumed recoveries, which appear to be more than double the amount of currently active cases.
On Wednesday evening, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated the number of presumed recovered cases from COVID-19 to 9,355, up from 7,951 last week. That means of the 16,554 confirmed cases reported as of Friday morning, only 7,199 are currently active. Since Monday, the number of deaths increased from 566 to 605. Nationwide, 1,724,873 people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 101,698 have died and 399,991 have recovered.
At least 206,757 total tests have been administered in Alabama. Since March 13, there have been 1,781 patients hospitalized
Within the last 14 days, there have been 5,191 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 71,685 tests have been taken.
In Marshall County, a total of 668 cases have been confirmed and at least 5,376 tests have been administered; nine deaths have been confirmed. According to Rose Myers, director of volunteer services at Marshall Medical Centers, there are currently zero hospitalizations due to the virus in the county.
In DeKalb County, a total of 241 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,834 tests have been administered; three deaths have been confirmed.
In Etowah County, a total of 244 cases have been confirmed and at least 4,259 tests have been administered; 11 deaths have been confirmed.
In Blount County, a total of 58 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,470 tests have been administered; one death has been confirmed.
Out of the state’s total number of cases, the largest infected age group making up 40.37% of cases ranged from 25-49 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 22.73%; ages 50-65, 23.72%; 5-24, 11.87, and 0-4, 1.16%.
Females made up the majority of cases with 57.96%; males, 41.32%; and 0.72% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 39.2% of the infected were white, 42.06% were black, 0.51% were Asian and 18.32% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 71.64% were non-Hispanic, 8.68% were Hispanic and 19.86% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 690.3; DeKalb County, 337; Etowah County, 238.6; and Blount County, 100.3.
The ADPH reported 569 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 340 had to be put on a ventilator.
Approximately 2,138 health care workers had been infected, as well as 985 long-term care employees and 1,635 long-term care residents.
Of the 590 confirmed deaths Thursday, 81% were among patients 65 years or older, 15.6% were between the ages of 50-64 and 3.4% were between the ages 25-49. Three hundred eighteen of the confirmed deaths were male and 270 were female. Close to 86.1% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 43.9% of the confirmed deaths involved black patients, 50.8% white and 0.5% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. As of Thursday, 143 deceased patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 232 had diabetes mellitus, 382 had cardiovascular disease, 156 had chronic renal disease and 18 had chronic liver disease. Three hundred thirty confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 29 had none. Of those 29, 75.9% were 65 or older, 44.8% were male, 55.2% were female, 37.9% were black, 55.2% were white, and 6.9% was unknown.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to have a total death count of 882 by Aug. 4. As of Friday, Alabama needed 274 hospital beds out of 5,744, resulting in zero bed shortages.
