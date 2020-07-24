Mr. and Mrs. Lendell Ray Glassco, of Guntersville, announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jordan Rae Glassco to Cade Bruce Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ray Smith, of Boaz, on August 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church Guntersville.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Guntersville High School and a 2016 graduate of The University of Alabama. While at the University of Alabama, Jordan majored in interior design. Jordan is employed with her family business, Propac Images, in Albertville.
The groom-elect is a 2011 graduate of Boaz High School and a 2015 graduate of Auburn University. While at Auburn, Cade majored in finance. Cade is employed by Citizens Bank and Trust in Albertville as an assistant vice president in commercial lending.
Jordan is the granddaughter of Mrs. Bonnie McCreless Glassco and the late Wendell R. Glassco, of Horton, and Mrs. Betty Whitehead and the late Bill Whitehead, also of Horton.
Cade is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hunt, of Kilpatrick, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Smith, of Painter.
A joyful celebration will follow the wedding ceremony on Lake Guntersville. After the celebration, the couple will enjoy a honeymoon in St. Lucia and then reside in Guntersville.
