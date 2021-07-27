Calling all aspiring writers!
Thanks to the efforts of two local book lovers, Word Weavers International is starting a writing group, Word Weavers Sand Mountain, to be a place where area writers of all different levels can interact and receive feedback on their work.
After Dave and Robert Warner moved their publishing business, Warner House Press, from Arizona to Albertville earlier this year, the next thing they wanted to do was foster a local writing community. At that time, the closest Word Weavers chapter was in Hartselle, an hour away, so Warner spoke with Word Weavers headquarters and requested to start a chapter in Albertville.
“We have really missed attending the Northern Arizona chapter of Word Weavers,” Dave Warner told The Reporter. “So I requested permission from headquarters to start a chapter here in Albertville. Their response was immediate, informative and encouraging.”
With the intent to meet on the fourth Saturday of each month, Word Weaver Sand Mountain plans to hold its first meeting July 31 at Shades of Pemberley Bookstore located at 126 South Broad Street in Albertville from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
“We have a variety of goals for this group, including providing a community critique group for local writers of all types, becoming more involved in the local community, meeting budding authors, and partnering with Shades of Pemberley in downtown Albertville, who have graciously agreed to host our group,” Robert Warner said.
He said the first meeting will help demonstrate what Word Weavers has to offer including its “sandwich” critique method, a short history of the group and member benefits and responsibilities.
“It is simple, but powerful; I’ve gained so much insight and encouragement from participating,” Dave Warner said.
He said members will be required to pay yearly dues of $45, half of which will go to Word Weavers International and the other half to the local chapter for member scholarships to writing events, speaker fees and other events.
“With the support of the main organization, a mentor and fellow Word Weaver members, I am sure our new chapter will get off to a good start,” Dave Warner said.
Founded in 1997, Word Weavers International is a Christian organization designed to provide criticism and constructive feedback for writers in a group setting.
“We welcome writers of all backgrounds and faiths to join us,” Robert Warner said.
