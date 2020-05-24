Decoration Day has traditionally been observed in southern states the Sunday before Memorial Day, when families gather together to clean and decorate the graves of their loved ones. However, when local families went to prepare plots at Marshall Memorial Gardens, many were shocked to see how much clean-up work needed to be done.
“I went there [Saturday] evening to clean up my great aunt and uncle’s graves and my grandparents' graves, and I get there and a big chunk of the cemetery had not even been mowed,” one local man, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Reporter.
He said he had to go back home and return with his own weed eater to cut the overgrown grass and tall weeds around his family’s plots himself, and he wasn’t the only one. He said he saw several people with lawnmowers or other trimming equipment “taking matter into their own hands” to clean up their loved one’s grave.
“It’s highly unusual and unexpected to go to a cemetery the evening before Decoration [Day] and a big chunk of the place not even be mowed,” the man said.
Seeing the “shin-high” grass and weeds, the man said he reached out to other people with family members buried in the cemetery, who were as “surprised” and “upset” as he was over the unkempt state of the grounds.
“I drove by early [last] week and saw it wasn’t mowed and thought, ‘Surely they’ll get it mowed by Decoration [Day].’”
The Reporter reached out to the funeral home, but no one was available for comment. However, the funeral home did post a message on its Facebook page Friday, May 22, saying rainy weather had delayed mowing of the cemetery, at least for that morning.
