This article is an opinion.
It’s my first Mother’s Day weekend without my precious mother, Shelba Hammonds Allen, who went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 23.
I wanted to write something about her in my column for Saturday’s edition, and I wondered what she would want me to say. I know she would want me to share something good, so I decided to share one of Mom’s favorite recipes of mine.
Mother’s recipes are another way to keep her legacy alive. My beautiful bride, Malarie, recently found a container of Mom’s scrumptious sweet potato casserole in our freezer. Malarie thawed it and served it at supper, and every bite made me think of Mom.
The pizza casserole recipe pictured below was written by Mom and originally shared with Brian and Heather Brazelton of our Liberty Baptist Church family. Heather gave it to her sister-in-law, Desiree White, who also attends Liberty Baptist. I downloaded the recipe photo after Desiree shared it on Facebook.
If you make the dish, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Mother would be happy to know she helped feed your family a delicious meal.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
