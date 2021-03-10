Albertville pitcher Alex Johnson was in complete control Tuesday afternoon at Arab, keeping the Knights' hitters off-balance and pounding the strike zone on his was to a complete-game shutout, leading the Aggies to a 5-0 win.
Johnson held Arab to just four hits, all singles, while striking out nine, and issuing just one walk. He completed all seven innings with 120 pitches.
The game was scoreless through two innings before the Aggies scored the only runs they needed with a pair in the top of the third courtesy of a Hayden Howard RBI single that was followed with a run courtesy of a wild pitch.
Albertville added three insurance runs in the top of the fifth, two coming on a two-run errors by Arab, and the other on an RBI from Tyler Lowery.
Lowery finished with a pair of singles, the only player in the game to register multiple hits, while Johnson, in addition to his pitching duties, reached base three times via a hit a two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.