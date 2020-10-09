Roena Springfield Shell
Boaz
Roena Springfield Shell, 100, of Boaz, passed Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her home.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Mike Springfield and Rev. Mike Johnson officiated. Pallbearers were Joe Etterer, C. J. Shell, Michael Ray Shell, Sepp Etterer, Mark and Kelly Springfield. Visitation was from 1 until 2 before the funeral.
She is survived by her children, Michael Ray Shell, Barbara Lynne Shell and Judith S. Etterer (Sepp); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Maudell Springfield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Shell; parents, Butler Burton Springfield and Ibby Pankey Springfield; siblings, Ernest B. Springfield, Lonnie Cecil Springfield, Ercel Springfield, Buel Eugene Springfield, Marjorie Johnson, Geneva Thomas, Fred Springfield, Farris June Springfield, Glen Easter Springfield and Raygon Alton Springfield.
Special thanks to Bethsaida Baptist Church, Jackie and James Doss and ProHealth Hospice Staff for all of their love, care and support.
Homer Womack
Fyffe
Homer Womack, 83, of Fyffe, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.
Services were Thursday, Oct. 8, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earnest Corbitt officiating. Interment followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors include his spouse, Dennis June Boozer, of Fyffe; sons, Victor Lee Womack, of Douglas, and Harley Womack, of Ft. Payne; daughter, Shanna Asha Hicks (Jerry Wayne), of Fyffe; brothers, Robert Ray Womack (Brenda), of Fyffe, and Billy Wayne Womack (Janice), of Dawson; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Larry Seay
Boaz
Larry Seay, 70, of Boaz, died Oct. 8, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside military services were Friday, Oct. 9, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his sisters, Linda Motley, Syble Moreland and Cynthia McClendon.
Pierson “Shrimp Dog” Woodward
Attalla
Pierson “Shrimp Dog” Woodward, 2, of Attalla, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Children’s Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Kyuka Cemetery. Rev. Joey Jones will officiate the service.
He is survived by his parents, Matt and Casey Woodward; brothers, Dawson Hall and Grayson Woodward; sister, Cheyann “Little Mama” Woodward; grandparents, Jeff and Tina Worley and Renee Meade; honorary grandfather, Michael Haygood; great-grandparents, Randy Smith and Jo Woodward; aunts and uncles, Jacob and Allison Collins, Ashley Woodward, Courtney Woodward, Heather Woodward and Jeremiah Woodward.
Doris Jean Sims
Keahey
Guntersville
Doris Jean Sims Keahey, 80, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.
Services were Friday, Oct. 9, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown with Joey Beck officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Maze, two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three nieces; three nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
