The Boaz football program learned on April Fool’s Day that two of its senior stars from the 2019 season would suit up one more time in their high school careers.
Jackson Sarratt and Lorenzo Goss made the North roster for the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game, scheduled for July 15 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Each team features a 37-player roster.
“Lorenzo Goss was chosen as a linebacker and Jackson Sarratt was chosen as an offensive lineman to represent us,” Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan said.
“Last year, I got to coach in that game with [running back] Christian [Collins]. It was a great deal and I really enjoyed it, so I nominated a few this year and those two got chosen. I think it’s a big honor for them and good for the program.”
Coaches voted Goss the defensive most valuable player on the 2019 All-Marshall County team. He led The Reporter’s 10-team coverage area with 119 tackles.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted Sarratt first team Class 5A All-State in 2018 and 2019.
In February, Sarratt signed with Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. Bethel is an NAIA program that competes in the Mid-South Athletic Conference.
Boaz offensive lineman/defensive lineman Walt Williams also signed in February, as he pledged to continue his career with Faulkner University in Montgomery. The Eagles also compete in the Mid-South Athletic Conference.
“Jackson and Walt are going to get a chance to play past high school, which is obviously a goal of a lot of players,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully it will be a good experience for them, and they’ll be able to represent the school and the city well.
“Jackson is a really good player. I think he’s probably an inside guy, probably a center. He would be a big-time center, I think. He had to play tackle for us, because that’s where we needed him.
“Walt started on offense as a sophomore and then started on defense as a junior and senior.
“I think it’s kind of up in the air which side of the line he plays in college. I think that will be decided when he gets there.
“We’re going to miss them. I wish they could play for us another year.
“It’s great for them to have an opportunity to play past here, and that’s what they were shooting for. They worked hard and they were great kids for us. I hope it all works out great for them.”
