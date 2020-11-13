ASBURY — The Douglas varsity boys basketball team outscored county rival Asbury 22-11 in the fourth quarter Nov. 6 to rally for a 60-54 triumph in the 2020-21 season opener for both squads.
Yael Lucas powered the Eagles’ rally by netting 10 fourth-quarter points, including two 3-pointers.
Asbury led 14-13, 32-29 and 43-38 at the quarter breaks.
Raygan Edmondson paced Douglas with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Josh DeArmas contributed 13 points, Lucas 12 and Dakota Stewart 10. Eli Teal chipped in seven points and Jaylen Spain two.
Douglas’ Jansen Rogers missed the game due to an ankle injury.
Asbury’s Jay Jones poured in a game-high 23 points.
Mauricio Zurita scored 13 and Layne Bethune 11 for the Rams, who received three points from Caleb Gentry and two each from Zack Adams and Gavin Meicke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.