As COVID-19 continues to make its impact, ALDI has joined other grocery store chains to make precautionary changes in compliance to mandates established across the country.
In a statement, ALDI announced the following changes:
New store occupancy limits
Effective Thursday, April 9, ALDI will limit the number of people inside its stores to approximately five customers per 1,000 square-feet.
ALDI will have team members stationed outside each store cleaning carts and keeping track of customers as they enter and exit.
ALDI will admit shoppers into the store one at a time and may enforce a brief delay between customers to allow for adequate space between customers as they enter.
ALDI will be allowing any medical professionals, with identification, immediate access to the front of any lines that may form outside our stores.
If a line forms outside a store, ALDI urges customers to stand at least six feet away from the person in front of them and maintain that safe distance throughout their entire shopping experience.
ALDI suggests customers limit their shopping to one person per family if possible.
Temporary one-way aisles
Inside the store, ALDI will be rolling out one-way aisles to better manage the flow of traffic and help customers maintain social distance from each other and employees.
In-store signage will direct shoppers through the store.
Temperature checks
Over the course of this week, ALDI will begin taking the temperatures of store and warehouse employees.
In addition, they will have to answer a few basic health screening questions before reporting to work.
Any employee with a fever of 100 degrees or higher will be sent home. Employees must be free of all symptoms for at least 72 hours before returning to work.
Customers can find additional information about the safety and hygiene measures put in place at aldi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.