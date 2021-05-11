The remains of a Marshall County sailor who went missing in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, have been positively identified, the government announced this week.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles, 25, of Boaz, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Feb. 12, 2021.
“On Dec. 7, 1941, Battles was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft,” the POW/MIA office said. “The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Battles.”
Rhonda Tidmore, who is retired Navy and the former county veterans services office, alerted us to the news. She keeps up with all things veteran-related in the county and frequently writes articles about servicemen and women for The Advertiser-Gleam. She did not know at this time if the remains would be returned to Marshall County.
Battles was one of 9 children of born to Leonard Evan Battles and Beulah Marie Stancel Battles. He enlisted in the Navy July 5, 1940, at Birmingham. He lived at that time in the Red Apple community near Boaz.
He went aboard the USS Oklahoma on October 9, 1940.
A cenotaph – a gravestone where there is not a body – memorializes Battles at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
It reads simply: “Curtis Battles, June 7, 1916-Dec. 7, 1941, In memory of our son who lost his life in World War II at Pearl Harbor.”
(0) comments
