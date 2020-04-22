On March 16, the National Junior College Athletic Association and NJCAA President and CEO Chris Parker released a statement saying, “In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year. As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
All spring 2020 regular-season practices, games, postseason and national championship play came to an abrupt halt, as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout Alabama, the United States and the world.
Snead State baseball, including head coach Casey Underwood and assistant coaches Tyler Ashley and Cameron Coons, was hit hard by this news after beginning its 2020 season with a 15-3 overall record and 4-0 record in conference play.
For many, if not all, athletes, coaches and fans alike, COVID-19 has hit a sharp and emotional nerve. Snead State baseball was not immune, but if actor Tom Hanks taught us nothing else, it is that there is no crying in baseball.
Sometimes, the encouragement in these hard times can come from the unlikeliest of places. This week, that encouragement came directly from Snead State baseball players themselves.
“It’s hard to believe that our season could be over, but we just have to keep working hard and hope for the best,” standout sophomore Nate Sanderson said of the cancellation.
Even though Clay Stearns’ sophomore season at Snead ended before he was ready, the natural leader of the Parsons had these words to share:
“Keeping your head up in all of this is important because some things in life, you just can’t control. At the end of the day, we are going to be able to play baseball again. We have to keep moving forward and working hard.”
Caleb Shiflett, a sophomore pitcher for the Parsons with a 4-0 record, commended Snead State baseball on the life lessons they have taught him.
“Snead State baseball has taught me a lot about how to push through the hard times and let your hard work pay off,” Shiflett said. “It’s not fun to not be able to play the game you love with the people you care about, but God has a plan for all of us. We will still finish strong together like always.”
Strong together. Profound words from young athletes that can encourage us all. Strong together is a common theme around the world as we fight this invisible war. Just when their season seemed to have hit rock bottom, the Snead State baseball team will not be overcome.
Unfortunately for the Parsons, their season was cancelled, but their legacy will live on forever, far past this virus. However, they still have some work to do, as head coach Casey Underwood reminds, “The one thing we can control is our grades. Stay on course to graduate.”
Parson Up boys! You have certainly made us proud of the blue and gold.
For more information about Snead State Community College baseball, follow its official Twitter account @SneadBaseball , official Instagram account @sscc_baseball and Facebook page @SneadStateBaseball.
