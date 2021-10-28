It seems like the high school football season just began, but for half of Sand Mountain’s teams, the season will come to an end Friday night as the final week of the regular season has arrived.
Five area teams secured playoff spots this season during Region play, and with those matchups down, the final week of the year sees everyone play a non-Region game, with a pair of local rivalry games leading the schedule, as well as one game on Thursday night.
Scottsboro at Fyffe, 7 p.m. Thursday
The Devils close out the regular season by playing host to 6A Scottsboro for the first time.
Fyffe earned the No. 1 seed out of 3A Region 7 last weekend with a 54-0 romp over Asbury, then beating out Sylvania and Geraldine, who they tied with for the Region title, by virtue of the opponent wins tiebreaker. Six different players had touchdowns in the win over Asbury.
Scottsboro will be playing its final game of the season, entering the game with a mark of 3-6, but have found life late, picking up a pair of one-score wins over Southside Gadsden and Pell City in their last two outings.
This is the first-ever game between the two schools after last season’s game was wiped out due to COVID issues at Scottsboro.
Thursday’s game can be heard on 92.7 FM.
Guntersville at Albertville, 7 p.m. Friday
Alabama’s Oldest Rivalry will take the field for the 107th time, with two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum this season.
Albertville will be looking to end its season on a high note, sitting at 1-8 on the year and having dropped its last five games. The Aggies showed they can hang with top teams last week though, trailing undefeated James Clemens by a single point late in the second quarter before the Jets pulled away.
Guntersville hasn’t lost since the opening week, and have topped 44 points in six-straight games. The Wildcats haven’t played a one-score game since Week 2, and capped an undefeated run in 5A Region 7 with a 48-6 win over West Point last week.
Guntersville leads the all-time series 53-47-6, and have won the last two games, including a 54-0 blowout last season in Guntersville.
The game can be heard on 107.5 for the Albertville call, and 95.9 for the Guntersville call.
Crossville at Geraldine, 7 p.m. Friday
The 100th Battle of Skirum Creek will also see two teams heading in opposite directions battle it out Friday night.
Geraldine has won two in a row and finished in a tie for the 3A Region 7 title, but unfortunately will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs due to tiebreakers.
The Bulldogs put on a show last week in a 63-20 win over Collinsville, getting three touchdowns on special teams in the win.
Crossville will be looking to play spoiler in the game like it did last year, entering the contest at 0-9 after falling in the home finale to Douglas last week.
A game where you can truly throw the records out the window, Crossville emerged victorious last season, 21-12, with the Lions holding the all-time series lead.
Arab at Boaz, 7 p.m. Friday
A pair of playoff teams from opposite sides of Marshall County will square off for bragging rights, with Boaz having had two weeks to prepare for the Knights.
The Pirates are looking to get back on track after falling in their most recent game at Guntersville, and having dropped two of their last three games. Boaz will be the No. 3 seed from 5A Region 7 when the playoffs begin.
The 6A Knights comes in at 7-2 and fresh off a 27-0 blanking of Springville to secure the No. 2 seed in their region. Arab has outscored its opponents 252-88 this season, with both losses coming by a single score.
Historically, the Knights have held the edge in the series, leading 41-17-1 all-time, including a 27-8 win last season.
Pisgah at Douglas, 7 p.m. Friday
Fresh off clinching the final spot in 5A Region 7 last week, Douglas will look to close out the regular season by trying for its seventh win, which would be the most for the team since 1994’s team that went 7-3 in the Battle of the Eagles.
The Eagles rolled past Crossville a week ago, 48-0 for their first shutout of the season. In their six wins, they have given up just 43 points.
Pisgah, coached by former Albertville assistant Luke Pruitt, comes in at 6-3 on the year, and captured the 2A Region 7 standings with a 5-1 record in those games. Pisgah has won six-straight after starting 0-3, and has given up just 19 points in its last three games.
Pisgah is 3-0 al-time against Douglas, including a 21-14 win last season.
Hokes Bluff at Sardis, 7 p.m. Friday
The host Lions will be looking to end their season on a high note when they host Hokes Bluff, in a series that dates back to 1937.
The Lions enter at 1-8, and are coming off a tough defeat at the hands of Fairview last week, but did see Kane Lawson return a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in defeat.
Hokes Bluff will also see its season end Friday night, coming in at 3-6, and having dropped their last three games, all of which were against playoff qualifiers.
The Eagles have no given up a point in their three wins this season.
Hokes Bluff leads the series 29-17-3, and have won the last two games that were played after last season’s game was wiped out due to COVID issues at Sardis.
Asbury at Ragland, 7 p.m. Friday
The Rams will hit the road looking to close out their season with a win and to snap a two-game losing streak.
Asbury was blanked last week by Fyffe, the first time this season they had been held off the scoreboard.
Ragland will be in the 1A playoffs, and sits at 7-2 on the season, with both losses to the teams ahead of them in Region 5. The Purple Devils have won two-straight coming into the game, and have posted three shutouts on defense this year.
The two teams met for the first time last season, with Ragland winning 42-0.
SEASON COMPLETE: West End, 4-6
