Due to low supply, the Marshall County Health Department and both Marshall Medical Center locations announced this week they would be giving out vaccinations only to people needing their second dose.
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said the health department won’t be making appointments for first doses until more vaccines are received.
“Last Friday, [the health department] ran out of vaccines. They were told, as were the other counties in our area, that they would only be receiving enough vaccine for second doses,” she said. “Right now, it is second doses only at the health department.”
McBurnett said the health department is currently scheduled to get approximately 1,200 doses in the coming week when it needs around 1,600.
McBurnett mentioned several other smaller vaccine providers such as pharmacies and family doctors that were also currently out of the vaccine.
“In our area, there has been a trickle of vaccines coming in from the very beginning,” McBurnett said. “Who gets what when seems to be a mystery to me right now how they’re doing that process.”
She said the supply line has been slow moving across the nation as well as across the state. Much of the vaccine coming into Alabama may be going to the mass clinics that began administering shots by appointment this week. Those “megasites” included locations in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa. Though some Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have begun administering the vaccine, none in the Sand Mountain area currently able to do so, McBurnett said.
With supply already lacking, the recent expansion of vaccine eligibility has only complicated matters by increasing demand, she said. On Monday, people 65 years old or older and additional groups of critical workers became eligible to get the vaccine.
“While the current vaccine supply is limited, it is necessary to prioritize vaccinations for those who are at the highest risk of getting the virus or becoming seriously ill,” The Alabama Department of Public Health stated. “Alabama has worked with stakeholders and has followed guidelines provided by the federal government to develop Alabama's Allocation Plan.”
Those now eligible include: healthcare workers, first responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector, childcare workers, and judiciary.
McBurnett encouraged people to check the ADPH’s and CDC’s website regularly as information regarding guidelines and vaccine supply issues changes rapidly.
