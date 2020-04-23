A chase involving Marshall County deputies and a stolen vehicle earlier this morning at 4:16, Thursday, April 23, ended in a fatality after the suspect lost control of the vehicle, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said.
The driver was later identified as Michael Braden Hobbs, of Albertville, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. Hobbs had multiple "run-ins" with law enforcement in Marshall County prior to the incident, he said.
The vehicle was reported stolen moments before the pursuit began from Albertville, Sims said. The driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree, resulting in a fatality at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Pleasant Grove Cutoff Road. Albertville, Guntersville, and Douglas Police were called to the scene along with Guntersville Fire, the Marshall County Coroner's Office and Alabama State Troopers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.