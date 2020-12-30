The most prolific offense in Alabama history is doing things either never seen before, or rarely seen before, both on and off the field.
The latest accomplishment for the Crimson Tide was announced on Christmas Eve when it was revealed that Alabama became just the second school ever to have three players finish in the Top-5 of the Heisman Trophy voting. The only other team to accomplish that feat came in 1946 when Army saw Glenn Davis, Doc Blanchard and Arnold Tucker finish in the Top-5. Davis eventually won the Heisman Trophy that year, and went on to become the second pick in that year’s NFL Draft, while Tucker was also picked later on in that same draft.
Alabama’s three players are quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and running back Najee Harris. Jones and Smith were announced as finalists for college football’s top individual honor, while Harris was announced as the fifth-place finisher. Jones and Harris were joined as finalists by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Florida quarterback, Kyle Trask.
In addition to the Heisman finalist honors, Jones was previously announced as a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Player of the Year awards, and tied the SEC record for 400-plus passing yard games in a single season with four. For the season, Jones has accumulated 3,739 yards and 32 touchdowns, against just four interceptions.
Smith has been one of the most dynamic players in college football this season, and has also been announced as a finalist for the Biletnikoff, Hornung and Maxwell Player of the Year awards. Smith leads the nation in catches (98), yards (1,511), yards after the catch (768) and is second in touchdowns with 17, and receiving yards per game. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Smith has re-written the Tide record books, setting the career receiving yards record, and single season receiving yards record, with at least one game to go this season.
Alabama’s opponent in the upcoming College Football Playoff, Notre Dame, saw quarterback Ian Book finish ninth in the voting,
The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced starting at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The announcement will take place virtually.
Alabama is set to take on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day. The game was originally set to take place in The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, but was moved to Arlington, Texas less than two weeks ago due to attendance restrictions in California. Kickoff for the semifinal game is set for 3 p.m., and will be followed by Ohio State and Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The winners of those two games will meet on January 11 in Miami for the National Championship game.
