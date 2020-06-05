Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
May 14
Thomas Filmore, 46, was charged with first-degree domestic violence — strangulation, suffocation.
Jason Hallmark, 42, was charged with domestic violence and unlawful possession of control substance.
Daniel Motley, 33, was charged with second-degree and third-degree escape.
May 15
Eric Tucker, 31, was charged with failure to appear, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of attempting to elude.
Jonathon Jackson, 41, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Emily Vineyard, 25, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance.
Sara Toensmeyer, 35, was charged with public intoxication.
Paul Wyatt, 35, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Kenzi Bruce, 20, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession of control substance.
May 16
Mark Paseur, 38, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a stolen gun and second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 17
Taylor Hart, 25, was charged with burglary.
Victoria Parrish, 23, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of control substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mathew Benefield, 35, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
May 18
Gary Wayne Smith, 53, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Nelms, 50, was charged with public lewdness.
Tywaun Tucker, 25, was charged with domestic violence.
Gerald Headley, 59, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jakob Hill, 32, was charged with probation violation.
Colby Shumate, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 19
Desirae McCormick, 36, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
Gregory Drinkard, 47, was charged with burglary.
Heidi Wilkins, 47, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Shannon Wilkins, 45, was charged with domestic violence.
Felicia Wright, 33, was charged with failure to appear.
James Wood, 31, was charged with probation violation.
Joshua Harrison, 38, was charged with elder abuse and interference with a domestic call.
May 20
Deshunna Crook, 36, was charged with drug trafficking.
May 21
Erica Bolding, 40, of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jonathan Lipham, 34, of Grant, was charged with probation violation.
Paul Averett, 47, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Daniel Albright, 32, of Cullman, was charged with probation violation, failure to appear and second-degree assault.
Jarod Hampton, 46, was charged with adult sex offender violation.
Miranda Bolding, 39, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
May 22
Caleb Rainwater, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Brandon Betz, 30, was charged with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and two counts of unlawful possession of control substance.
Dalton Robison, 28, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Brandon Brantley, 39, of Athens, was charged with probation violation.
Sara Hatfield, 43, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of control substance.
Jeffrey Kelley, 29, of Horton, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of control substance.
May 23
Shannon Richards, 44, was charged with DUI.
May 24
William Boatwright, 29, of Cullman, was charged with failure to appear.
