Benny Springfield
Albertville
Graveside services were held Saturday May 16, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Bennie Springfield, 70, of Albertville, who passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. Rev. Donald Cotten officiated. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Springfield is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Springfield; son, Jason (Margaret) Springfield; daughter, Lisa (Kerry) NeSmith; and five grandchildren, all who he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coosada Baptist Church and Briarwood Presbyterian Church youth groups.
Tiffany Albright Roe
Albertville
Tiffany Rae Albright Roe, 42, of Albertville, passed away May 16, 2020, at her residence.
Roe was born in Gadsden, on Sept. 15, 1977, to Stevenson Douglas Albright and Sharron Allen Albright. She was a server in area restaurants.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Roe of Albertville; daughter, Alexis Paige Albright of Boaz; son, Chandler Scott McGowan of Arab; parents, Steve and Vicki Albright of Attalla; Sharron Allen Albright of Boaz; sister, Traci Albright Pinkston of Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a charity of choice.
Virgie Norlene Daugette Orr
Albertville
Virgie Norlene Daugette Orr, 73, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Due to current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding private services with burial to be in Martling Cemetery. Mark Williams and Donnie Patterson will officiate.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Thompson (“Peanut”); son, Willie James Orr, Jr. (Sonia); sister, Margie Wooten (Ed); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thomas Eugene Hyde
Crossville
Thomas Eugene Hyde, 75, of Crossville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant (Carter) in Crossville.
He is survived by his son, Bobby Hyde; daughter, Susan (Josh) Kramer; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Geraldine Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Teresa Ann Moore
Boaz
Teresa Ann Moore, 60, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
The family has chosen cremation.
She is survived by her children, Sheena, Christopher, Tandy; eight grandchildren; brothers, Warren (Scott) and William (Pete); spouse Lance Donaldson.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Michael Van
Robertson
Albertville
Michael Van Robertson, 67, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Eric Robertson.
The family has chosen cremation, there are no services planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Carl Wilemon
Arab
(Formerly of Altoona)
Carl Wilemon, 80, of Arab, formerly of Altoona, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Freddy Golden will be officiating.
Mr. Wilemon is survived by his wife, Jackie Wilemon; daughters, Trish Jackson (Patrick), Debbie Pickering (Steve), Judy Wilson; son, Randy Allen; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Earl D. Wilemon (Gail), Marshall Wilemon.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.